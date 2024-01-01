First Tornado vertical lift module in SA

The first South African Gonvarri Tornado 9th-generation vertical lifting module (VLM) was designed and installed for ACDC Dynamics (ACDC), a market leader in the supply of electrical components for automation, commercial, industrial and mining sectors. The VLM from Logistics Systems Engineering (LSE) was designed to improve the efficiency of ACDC’s Edenvale warehouse. It is an ultra-fast, virtually noiseless computer-controlled storage and transfer lift. Using minimal floor space, this innovative storage system automatically optimises loaded goods on trays, substantially increasing picking rates, while offering security on high-risk items.

From left: Pierre Fourie, solutions engineer, LSE; Fred Albrecht, CEO, LSE; Mario Maio, CEO, ACDC; Quinton van der Westhuizen, installation manager, LSE; Frederick Albrecht, commercial executive, LSE.

“Only once it was installed and operational did we realise the machine’s speed and versatility, a definitive advantage compared to conventional VLMs, enabling us to serve our customers better. The capacity from LSE’s VLM allows us to increase productivity in storing and picking,” says ACDC CEO, Mario Maio. “The 9th-generation Tornado VLM, which is 12 100 mm high, carries the same quantity as four competitor VLMs currently in our warehouse, and is close to three times faster. The technology and features incorporated into the Gonvarri Tornado VLM are beyond any other solution we have experienced or reviewed,” he adds. The VLM is aesthetically pleasing and well-engineered from an automation perspective.

The official handover to ACDC occurred at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024. The VLM has already demonstrated the effectiveness and accuracy of its delivery system by accelerating delivery times and enabling simultaneous retrieval of multiple trays. This improvement has increased the company’s picking rates and handling efficiency by up to 65%. The VLM continuously optimises the heights of trays, finding the most appropriate space to accommodate storage units of various product sizes and heights. The Height Optimisation of Trays (HOT) feature has been an extraordinary advantage. Each tray in the VLM measures four metres wide by 820 mm deep and has a standard capacity of 500 kg.

When deciding to make this purchase, ACDC was swayed by the VLM’s functionality. “It’s functionality is equivalent to having six additional personnel managing stock. The ability to utilise every millimetre of space is extraordinary,” says warehouse manager, Floris Venter.

The scope of work saw LSE carry out machine specification design, functional design, delivery, installation, commissioning, and personnel training. The VLM is also designed with LSE’s TCPlus System, a warehouse management system (WMS) that seamlessly interfaces with the customer’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. “The project was engineered, manufactured, programmed, and shipped from Finland,” explains LSE CEO, Fred Albrecht, “As the exclusive Gonvarri distributor and partner, we conducted the installation and commissioning in just eight days. The installation was made more complex due to the confined space in which the VLM had to be installed.”

A simplified process

With a user-friendly interface, the VLM is easy to use. “It simplifies our processes,” says Venter. “It allocates space based on product height, and precisely indicates the location of each tray.” When the ERP system calls a tray for picking, all orders are populated on the interface screen and then loaded sequentially. “However,” adds Venter, “we can implement various rules during the picking process, such as prioritising the most crucial orders for execution.” The VLM is equipped with safety barriers and light curtains that stop it from operating when an alarm is triggered, which helps guarantee personnel safety.

Commenting on the VLM’s innovation, Albrecht says, “The entire system is Industry 4.0 ready, taking storage and picking space to the next level.” It offers numerous advantages to us. ACDC’s order, which was one of the first global orders, was South Africa’s first, and there are now close to 1000 units installed worldwide.”





High-value items

In addition to boosting picking rates, the VLM ensures the safe storage and transfer of high-value items through a secure password system. “It provides a safe risk environment, and can be managed by a single dedicated controller,” Venter explains. Proving the system’s security, this specific VLM-type is used by pharmaceutical companies for scheduled drugs, and by police departments to store and retrieve confiscated firearms, to name only two examples.

ACDC uses the VLM for small electrical components, focusing on medium and fast-moving items. The high-density storage system measures each tray and immediately registers which cavity the tray must be sent to. This allows the trays to be filled with stock, and the system optimises the volume by height, saving storage space. “There is a maximum of 25 millimetres between each loaded tray,” says Venter. “This implies that we can effortlessly stock them, and the system consistently optimises the volume, a capability not achievable with conventional racking. This technology is unique, and cannot be found elsewhere in the South African market.”

The VLM, which has a floor footprint of 13,6 m2, would take up 243 m2 if laid out side-by-side. This means that the VLM saves up to 87% of the space required for conventional racking and shelving, providing ACDC with maximised storage capacity. Adjustments can also be made to the VLM; rules can change from first in, first out (FIFO) to first expiry. “Customers’ demands evolve, and the unit is adaptable to cater to WMS rules,” says Albrecht.

Remote monitoring and advanced technology

In addition to around-the-clock onsite support as part of its aftersales offering, LSE provides technical remote monitoring, resolving issues efficiently and minimising downtime. “99% of all interventions can be done by remote assistance,” says Albrecht. “However, with our user training programme, minimal interventions are required.”

With a lifetime warranty and a workmanship guarantee of 10 000 start-ups, the Gonvarri 9th-generation Tornado VLM prioritises safety and reliability. “It is a Conformité Européenne (CE) Declaration of Conformity system, which incorporates 57 harmonised codes defined by the European Standard (EN) 15095 Norm,” says Albrecht, “We are the only company in South Africa to offer the CE Declaration certification at this time.” A CE Declaration of Conformity means that every part of the unit is certified for safety and bound to comply with the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN)/ European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardisation (CENELEC) international safety regulations.

With one of ACDC’s goals being to advance technology within its warehouse, the company says the technology in the VLM met its needs for future growth. “That was part of the reason we chose LSE,” says Venter. “This new equipment has helped bring us closer to the forefront of technology. The turnaround time is much faster, benefiting both ACDC branches and our customers.” “There’s also an advanced reporting system built into the WMS, which benefits ACDC’s control and use of the system,” says Albrecht.

“The solution was competitively priced and well within our budget. We received other quotations from competitor companies and decided to go with LSE since the VLM’s advanced technology, features and price were more favourable over competitors. It was the right decision, and we are looking to invest in the rollout of 9th-generation Tornado VLMs even further,” concludes Venter.

For more information contact Fred Albrecht, Logistics System Engineering, 086 161 6161 , [email protected], www.lsegroup.africa/warehouse-storage-solutions





