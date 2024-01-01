FieldComm Group Joins PACTware Consortium
I&C July 2024
News
FieldComm Group has become the twenty-third member of the PACTware Consortium. The PACTware application is now available for download through FieldComm Group at www.fieldcommgroup.org/pactware. When users install PACTware, all currently registered HART Communication Protocol FDI Device Packages will also be installed.
“PACTware has been used for years by engineers to configure individual devices that support FDT/DTM technology. We wanted to provide this same level of support for devices using FDI Device Packages. With PACTware 6.1 support of FDI technology, this is now realised,” said Paul Sereiko, director of marketing and product strategy at FieldComm Group. “By including registered HART FDI Device Packages in FieldComm Group’s PACTware download, we’ve made it very easy for end users to configure devices with FDI and evaluate FDI-specific features like user interface plugins (UIPs).”
With the support of FDI technology in PACTware 6.1, PACTware becomes one of the few manufacturer- and fieldbus-independent software applications to support the two leading device integration technologies, FDI and FDT/DTM, within a single tool.
FieldComm Group is a global standards-based organisation consisting of leading process automation end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organisations that work together to direct the development, incorporation and implementation of new and overlapping technologies. It serves as the source for Field Device Integration (FDI) technology. FieldComm Group’s mission is to develop, manage, and promote global standards for integrating digital devices to onsite, mobile, and cloud-based systems; provide services for standards conformance and implementation of process automation devices and systems that enable and improve reliability and multi-vendor interoperability; and lead the development of a unified information model of process automation field devices while building upon industry investment in the HART, Foundation Fieldbus and FDI standards. Membership is open to anyone interested in the use of the technologies.
Founded in 2001, the PACTware Consortium coordinates new and further developments for PACTware software. The association brings together companies with a variety of skill sets. Cross-vendor cooperation results in a high level of quality and contributes to the broad acceptance of the software by users. The PACTware Consortium ensures that PACTware is continuously developed and open to new standards.
For more information contact Cathi Merritt, ControlsPR, +1 319 721 9238, [email protected], www.controlspr.com
Further reading:
Connecting with stakeholders at Electra Mining Africa
News
Trafo Power Solutions is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, and will use the platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a leader in electrical power solutions.
Read more...
Another successful YES programme
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently celebrated the completion of another successful Youth Employment Service (YES) programme.
Read more...
How engineering impacts on everyday life
News
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.
Read more...
Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation has yet another outstanding winner
News
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.
Read more...
Extended automation efficiency range
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.
Read more...
Schneider Electric celebrates Youth Day
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.
Read more...
AVEVA updates New InTouch Unlimited capabilities
News
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.
Read more...
RS South Africa partners with Sharps Electrical in Botswana
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has formed a strategic partnership with Sharps Electrical, a leading electrical wholesaler and contractor in Botswana.
Read more...
STEMulator – a gift to the youth of the nation
News
STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day.
Read more...
Non-revenue water remains SA’s biggest water challenge
News
South Africa’s non-revenue water is rising to unsustainable levels, with nearly half the water piped through the country’s infrastructure being lost through leaks, theft or nonpayment.
Read more...