FieldComm Group Joins PACTware Consortium

FieldComm Group has become the twenty-third member of the PACTware Consortium. The PACTware application is now available for download through FieldComm Group at www.fieldcommgroup.org/pactware. When users install PACTware, all currently registered HART Communication Protocol FDI Device Packages will also be installed.

“PACTware has been used for years by engineers to configure individual devices that support FDT/DTM technology. We wanted to provide this same level of support for devices using FDI Device Packages. With PACTware 6.1 support of FDI technology, this is now realised,” said Paul Sereiko, director of marketing and product strategy at FieldComm Group. “By including registered HART FDI Device Packages in FieldComm Group’s PACTware download, we’ve made it very easy for end users to configure devices with FDI and evaluate FDI-specific features like user interface plugins (UIPs).”

With the support of FDI technology in PACTware 6.1, PACTware becomes one of the few manufacturer- and fieldbus-independent software applications to support the two leading device integration technologies, FDI and FDT/DTM, within a single tool.

FieldComm Group is a global standards-based organisation consisting of leading process automation end users, manufacturers, universities, and research organisations that work together to direct the development, incorporation and implementation of new and overlapping technologies. It serves as the source for Field Device Integration (FDI) technology. FieldComm Group’s mission is to develop, manage, and promote global standards for integrating digital devices to onsite, mobile, and cloud-based systems; provide services for standards conformance and implementation of process automation devices and systems that enable and improve reliability and multi-vendor interoperability; and lead the development of a unified information model of process automation field devices while building upon industry investment in the HART, Foundation Fieldbus and FDI standards. Membership is open to anyone interested in the use of the technologies.

Founded in 2001, the PACTware Consortium coordinates new and further developments for PACTware software. The association brings together companies with a variety of skill sets. Cross-vendor cooperation results in a high level of quality and contributes to the broad acceptance of the software by users. The PACTware Consortium ensures that PACTware is continuously developed and open to new standards.

For more information contact Cathi Merritt, ControlsPR, +1 319 721 9238 , [email protected], www.controlspr.com





