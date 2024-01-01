Delta and CODESYS to redefine motion control in manufacturing

In today’s fast-paced world of industrial digitalisation, the need to streamline production and enhance output quality is more critical than ever. Leading this industrial evolution is Delta Electronics, through its innovative collaboration with the CODESYS group that aims to redefine motion control in manufacturing.
Delta’s strategic partnership with CODESYS combines a robust motion control system with a revolutionary integrated platform. This platform seamlessly merges programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human machine interfaces (HMIs), and motion controllers, simplifying manufacturing processes and boosting efficiency and flexibility.
At the heart of their new offering are the PLC-based Motion Controller AX-3 series and the PC-based Motion Controller AX-8 series. Designed to meet diverse industrial needs, these scalable solutions adapt to growing manufacturing demands. The solution supports various fieldbus communications protocols, including EtherCAT, Ethernet IP and Modbus TCP, ensuring smooth integration with field devices like the AC servo drive and remote I/O modules.
The motion control solution also features a meticulously developed servo and motor lineup, including the ASD-A3 and ASD-B3 series. These products stand out for their technical excellence, offering:
• 3,1 kHz bandwidth for unmatched stability.
• 24-bit resolution encoder providing precise control with over 16 million pulses per turn.
• Maximum speed of 6000 rpm to ensure peak productivity.
These features collectively enhance production precision and efficiency, allowing manufacturers to achieve higher throughput rates, while maintaining top quality.
This initiative is more than a technological upgrade; it is a transformative approach that integrates advanced motion control technology into manufacturing operations. The integration addresses immediate needs and positions manufacturers to leverage the benefits of global digitalisation effectively. It signifies a move towards smarter, more efficient manufacturing practices that set new industry standards and enhance manufacturers’ capabilities worldwide.
Delta’s integration of motion control solutions with CODESYS marks a significant development in the age of automation and digital manufacturing. It represents the innovation and adaptability needed to excel in modern manufacturing, ensuring manufacturers are equipped to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.
