Read/write head with system redundancy

Turck Banner’s robust multiprotocol Ethernet read/write head starts up in less than 500 ms and operates at temperatures from -40 to 70°C. This new HF read/write head with an integrated multiprotocol Ethernet interface adds an efficient solution to the existing RFID portfolio, with unique features in terms of startup time, communication and safety.

Super-fast and twice as safe thanks to S2 redundancy

With a startup time of less than 500 milliseconds, the TNSLR-Q130-EN is ideal for highly dynamic applications such as tool changes, in which every second counts. Thanks to its multiprotocol interface, the device communicates automatically in Profinet, Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP networks. The integrated S2 system redundancy also enables redundant communication between two controllers in a Profinet network, which provides a considerable safety benefit. Another benefit is the extended temperature range of -40 to 70°C, which makes the device useful for use in cold chain logistics. This is also unique in the market.

User-friendly installation and operation

With its compact dimensions and large range, the HF read/write head can be perfectly integrated into plant and machine concepts. The TNSLR RFID functionality and multiprotocol Ethernet interface are combined with QuickConnect capability in one device, thus considerably reducing the effort required for installation and wiring. This provides users in different sectors with an efficient and flexible solution for their read and write requirements. This starts with series machine building, transport and handling, going to production lines and material handling, and right through to fixed and autonomous mobile robotics (AMR).

