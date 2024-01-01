Editor's Choice
SKF and Hansen Motorsport align for 2024 World RX season

I&C July 2024 News

Hansen Motorsport, at the forefront of rallycross for over 30 years, will be forming an alliance for the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship with SKF. This year, World RX is re-introducing RX1 combustion cars running on sustainable fuels against their all-electric counterparts. Facing the challenges of a new format, SKF’s bearings will minimise friction and maximise performance as the Hansen World RX Team pursues the World RX title alongside its sustainability goals.

Kenneth Hansen, team principal at Hansen World RX Team, said: “SKF is reliability and performance combined in one brand, which is exactly what a race team looks for.”

Philipp Herlein, head of Vehicle Aftermarket at SKF added, “With our extensive original equipment knowledge and our longstanding presence in the automotive industry, including our commitment to sustainability through advanced automotive technology, we are well equipped to supply parts to the racing team. Our collaboration represents the fusion of two power companies, each with a rich history of excellence in their respective fields.”

The 2024 World RX schedule features five double-header events, with the campaign kicking off in Sweden. Following the Magic Weekend season opener, the championship heads to Hungary where the drivers will take on Nyirád’s Red Cauldron.

Two well-known World RX venues follow in Mettet in Belgium and Montalegre in Portugal, ahead of an exciting season finale as the series heads overseas to Australia.


Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: [email protected]
www: www.skf.co.za
SKF South Africa


