SKF and Hansen Motorsport align for 2024 World RX season

Hansen Motorsport, at the forefront of rallycross for over 30 years, will be forming an alliance for the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship with SKF. This year, World RX is re-introducing RX1 combustion cars running on sustainable fuels against their all-electric counterparts. Facing the challenges of a new format, SKF’s bearings will minimise friction and maximise performance as the Hansen World RX Team pursues the World RX title alongside its sustainability goals.
Kenneth Hansen, team principal at Hansen World RX Team, said: “SKF is reliability and performance combined in one brand, which is exactly what a race team looks for.”
Philipp Herlein, head of Vehicle Aftermarket at SKF added, “With our extensive original equipment knowledge and our longstanding presence in the automotive industry, including our commitment to sustainability through advanced automotive technology, we are well equipped to supply parts to the racing team. Our collaboration represents the fusion of two power companies, each with a rich history of excellence in their respective fields.”
The 2024 World RX schedule features five double-header events, with the campaign kicking off in Sweden. Following the Magic Weekend season opener, the championship heads to Hungary where the drivers will take on Nyirád’s Red Cauldron.
Two well-known World RX venues follow in Mettet in Belgium and Montalegre in Portugal, ahead of an exciting season finale as the series heads overseas to Australia.
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.
Empowering education and learning through innovation Festo South Africa
Education stands as the cornerstone of progress in a world propelled by innovation and driven by the passion for learning. Recognising the pivotal role of learning institutions in shaping tomorrow’s leaders, Festo Didactic has launched the groundbreaking Fluid Power Blue Moon Special to revolutionise learning experiences in higher educational institutions, training centres, and Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges.
Women engineers contribute to a culture of safety and innovation ABB South Africa
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) recently marked its 11th anniversary, with the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This annual event celebrates the contributions of women engineers worldwide, highlighting their role in enhancing lives and livelihoods through their work. Among these remarkable individuals, two talented engineers from ABB are building a brighter future for all of us.
Grease that can take the load SKF South Africa
SKF’s new general purpose, high load bearing lithium-free grease caters to the lubrication requirements of a wide range of industries and applications.