Valio invests in cheese manufacturing

Finnish food company, Valio is making a significant investment of over €60 million in the cheese production process at its Lapinlahti plant. The investment includes an expansion of the existing facilities and the replacement of the equipment. The investment is intended to replace the current manufacturing equipment, which has reached the end of its technical service life. Construction work will begin in the summer of 2024, and the new production line is expected to be commissioned in the spring of 2026.

“With this significant investment, we secure the continuity of cheese production for a long time to come. The investment will also reduce the waste generated in production and boost the cheesemaking capacity of the Lapinlahti plant, ”says Aleksi Ylitalo, director of the Lapinlahti plant.

The changes in cheesemaking include an expansion of the existing facilities with a floor area of about 2000 square metres and new cheesemaking equipment. The packaging operations and equipment will also be renewed. In addition, the investment includes a new power substation and backup power.

In recent years, Valio has actively developed the Lapinlahti plant and invested especially in the plant’s powder production. The most recent investment is a consumer product packaging plant, which was completed in 2020. In 2022, the plant underwent a major energy renovation, which enabled the recovery of the heat from the plant’s flue gases. This reduced the plant’s energy consumption by more than 10% and greenhouse gas emissions by about 10 000 tons of CO 2 per year, which corresponds roughly to the annual emissions of 4900 passenger cars.

