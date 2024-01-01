Five emerging trends and advancements in process automation

June 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Staying competitive requires companies to continually seek new ways to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. Process automation is now a key strategy for achieving these goals, with over half of businesses investing in new automation technology in 2024. With the rapid advancement of technology, the process automation landscape is constantly evolving. In this article, we explore some emerging trends and advancements in process automation that are shaping the way businesses operate in the 21st century.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are at the top of many minds, headlines and business ventures this year. However, these tools are not limited to chatbots or virtual assistants. Instead, they are already driving the economy forward to a large extent.

Essentially AI is a broad concept encompassing systems capable of mimicking human intelligence. This is used to determine which shows you may like on your favorite streaming platform or how you unlock your phone by looking at it. In a business context, AI can streamline, enhance and hasten your workflow from start to finish.

Conversely, ML is a less understood subfield of AI with a few categories of its own, including supervised, unsupervised and reinforcement learning. ML uses algorithms and statistical data to learn and improve the performance of specific tasks that an AI system performs. This can help your system improve far more quickly than you could by redesigning it, allowing for potentially continuous growth and scalability.

Hyperautomation

Hyperautomation is a concept that combines various technologies such as AI, ML, and process mining to automate and optimise processes to their fullest extent. It seeks to automate not just individual tasks, but entire end-to-end processes. By using a combination of technologies, hyper-automation can improve efficiency, reduce errors and enhance decision-making capabilities.

For instance, a hyper-automation system can automatically analyse data from different sources, identify patterns, make predictions, and take actions accordingly, all without human intervention. This trend is particularly important as organisations look for ways to streamline operations and maximise productivity.

Low-code and no-code automation

Traditionally, developing automation solutions required a deep understanding of coding and programming languages. However, low-code and no-code platforms are changing the game. Essentially, these platforms enable individuals with limited coding experience to create and deploy automated workflows and applications with a graphical designer. You can even train employees to customise this with a short training period.

Low-code platforms offer pre-built components and visual interfaces, simplifying the development process. No-code platforms take this a step further by allowing users to create automation solutions without writing a single line of code. This democratisation of automation is making it more accessible to a broader range of professionals and speeding up the implementation of automation solutions within organisations.

Intelligent chatbots

We can’t make this list without mentioning chatbots. Chatbots, and virtual assistants to a lesser extent, are becoming increasingly sophisticated with the integration of AI and natural language processing (NLP). They are not limited to handling simple queries but can engage in more complex conversations, provide personalised recommendations, and automate tasks such as appointment scheduling and order processing.

Intelligent chatbots are transforming customer service, improving user experiences and reducing response times. They are also finding applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance and e-commerce, by enhancing interactions between businesses and their customers.

Edge computing for automation

Edge computing involves processing data closer to its source, rather than relying solely on centralised cloud servers. This approach is gaining traction in process automation, as it offers several advantages. By processing data locally, organisations can reduce latency, enhance real-time decision making, and ensure greater data security and privacy compliance.

Edge computing is particularly valuable in industries that require rapid response times, such as manufacturing and autonomous vehicles. It allows automation systems to function efficiently even in environments with limited or intermittent connectivity to the cloud.

For more information contact Dileepa Wijayanayake, FlowWright, www.flowwright.com





