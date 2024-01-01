Decentralised drive technology

Leading automation giant, SEW-EURODRIVE is set to enhance a US-based vehicle manufacturing plant with its cutting-edge decentralised drive technology from the Generation C range.

This advanced technology will be incorporated into a brand-new storage and retrieval system at this automotive manufacturing facility. The primary objective is to streamline the supply of vehicle bodies to the existing manufacturing unit in a bid to meet the soaring demand for vehicles, and to bolster the plant’s production capacity.

Highlighting the significance of securing the order, Gqeberha branch manager, Phillip Steyn says that the company has a solid track record in supplying drive technology solutions to the automotive industry. “We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to innovation, and our drive technology solutions continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency, precision and reliability of manufacturing processes within the automotive sector,” he says. “Whether it’s providing advanced gearmotors, precision control systems, or customised automation solutions, we contribute significantly to the industry’s ability to meet the demands of an ever-evolving market.”





Steyn points out the strong global support network of SEW-EURODRIVE, which offers unparalleled logistical flexibility. This ensures optimal shipping strategies, including some drives being shipped directly from Germany to the US, while others are directed to the company’s facility in Gqeberha. “We have strategically planned our deliveries in phases, tailored to the project’s requirements. Project completion is scheduled for September 2024,” he adds. “It’s noteworthy that this particular vehicle manufacturer relies consistently on SEW-EURODRIVE’s drive technology for all its global facilities.

Specifically for this project, over 300 units from the Generation C range will be incorporated, and this decentralised technology will facilitate independent and collaborative operations of the drives, positioned on or near the motor in the field. “These units have been meticulously designed to resonate with the fast-paced dynamics of the automotive sector, ensuring a seamless process flow and top-tier production efficiency,” Steyn says. The decentralised drives will be integrated with SEW-EURODRIVE’s Digital Data Interface platform and state-of-the-art servo technology for peak energy efficiency.

He elaborates on the advantages of decentralised technology over its centralised counterpart, underscoring its sustainability and consistency. “All products in our decentralised range share a uniform controller and interface, enhancing user experience and flexibility, with reduced spare parts inventory.”

The end users also stand to gain significantly. They can expect quicker and cost-effective installations, faster maintenance response times and minimal disruptions, paving the way for uninterrupted productivity.

