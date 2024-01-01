Editor's Choice
Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Wedge belts for tough conditions

May 2024 Motion Control & Drives


BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components encompasses high-performance Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrapped (QPTW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than the standard Fenner drivebelts.

“These maintenance-free wedge belts, with a wrapped chloroprene rubber construction, have a two-ply higher modulus polyester cord outer jacket to reduce belt elongation and improve stability in tough operating conditions,” says product manager, Westnar van der Westhuizen. “The Fenner Quattro Plus QPTW wedge belts cope extremely well in harsh African conditions, and the maintenance-free feature of this series is a major advantage where there is a shortage of skilled labour.

“It is common for us to see belts prone to downtime and requiring maintenance, simply because they are unable to withstand demanding operating conditions. Conventional belts installed in dusty environments tend to stretch unevenly and slip and jump out of pulley grooves, and belts can even melt if they are unable to cope with extreme temperatures. With the installation of appropriate belts, which are designed to adapt to the specific application and environmental conditions, maintenance staff are able to spend more time on preventive maintenance, rather than reactive maintenance.”

The asymmetric weave double jacket of the belts is heat and oil resistant, offering increased durability and improved abrasion resistance in harsh conditions. Other important features include high performance, maximum drive efficiency, and extended service life. These flexible belts, which offer up to 96% energy efficiency at optimum performance, have been designed for easy installation as a permanent replacement, with minimal downtime. No dismantling of equipment is necessary.


The belts are suitable for counter-bending, back-tensioners and clutches, and can withstand an extended temperature range of between -30 and 80°C. Fenner’s Precision Build (PB) technology eliminates the need for matching. This range conforms with all international standards, including BS 3790, ISO 4184, DIN 7753, and American Petroleum Institute specifications. The belts also meet the highest standards for static conductivity (ISO 1813). They are particularly well suited to heavy industrial applications, including crushers, heavy-duty conveyors, waste compactors, and pumps.

BMG’s portfolio of Fenner power transmission components includes a range of high-strength friction transmission belts that offer longer service life, higher drive efficiency, and reduced downtime compared with conventional V-belts. Other Fenner products include synchronous transmission belts, pulleys and accessories, and also shaft fixings, chain drives, and couplings. BMG also supplies Fenner shaft-mounted speed reducers (SMSRs).

This robust range, which is quick to install and easy to maintain, is available from BMG’s broad branch network, which also offers a technical advisory and 24-hour support service throughout Africa.

For more information contact Westnar van der Westhuizen, BMG, +27 11 620 7583, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


