Enhanced multifunctional mass flow meters and controllers for gases

Building upon the success of the acclaimed FLEXI-FLOW Compact series, Bronkhorst presents an extensive line extension, offering unparalleled versatility and precision in gas flow measurement and control. FLEXI-FLOW Compact sets a new standard in compactness, functionality and adaptability, catering to a diverse range of applications with precision and efficiency.
The latest iteration of the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series introduces a range of innovative models and features, including instruments tailored for lower flow ranges starting at 0-5 mln/min. Additionally, the series now includes downported instruments for applications where top-mount installation is required, and flow controllers equipped with integrated shut-off valves to provide a higher degree of leak tightness or enable emergency shut-off. One of the key enhancements in the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series is the incorporation of EtherNet communication, providing seamless connectivity and integration capabilities for modern industrial environments.
The new models, like the original FLEXI-FLOW Compact instruments, leverage a unique through-chip sensor combined with proven by-pass technology. These thermal mass flow meters and controllers deliver exceptional performance, boasting a reduction in size of 35% compared to traditional instruments, making them the smallest on the market for flow ranges up to 20 ln/min.
The advanced sensor technology ensures not only stable flow control but also rapid response times, with settling times smaller than 150 ms, facilitating precise control even in dynamic process conditions. Integrated temperature and pressure sensors, along with an onboard gas database, ensure unparalleled accuracy across varying process parameters, making the FLEXI-FLOW Compact instruments adaptable to a wide range of applications. Moreover, the instruments offer comprehensive monitoring and control features, including integrated temperature and pressure sensors, USB-C port for easy setup, optional Bluetooth communication for enhanced accessibility, and NAMUR status indication through coloured LEDs and digital output parameters.
Whether as pre-configured models, built-to-order solutions, or customised multi-channel systems, the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series offers unmatched flexibility to suit specific application requirements. With free and intuitive software tools for configuration, diagnostics and predictive maintenance, Bronkhorst ensures seamless integration and optimal performance across diverse industrial settings.
Experience the next evolution in mass flow control with the expanded FLEXI-FLOW Compact series from Bronkhorst, which redefines precision, versatility and efficiency in gas flow management.
Read more...The reliable flowmeters for challenging industrial processes Endress+Hauser South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
Ultrasonic flowmeters have made enormous progress since their introduction into industrial measurement technology. The technology is now fully developed, but it still has a wide range of potential applications. Endress+Hauser is driving forward the development of its clamp-on flowmeters with time-of-flight ultrasonic measurement by improving performance, simplifying handling throughout the entire life cycle, and expanding the areas of application to include off-label uses.
Read more...Fast and precise flow switches Senseca
Flow Measurement & Control
Senseca recently introduced the FF type series flow switch, which is specifically suited to the water, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors, and also finds application in general industry where pump protection is required.
Read more...Future ready sensors Pinnacle Process Safety and Valves
Flow Measurement & Control
In today’s rapidly evolving technological environment, keeping pace with the latest advancements in instrumentation and gas detection is crucial. PPSV recognises this imperative, and collaborates with industry-leading manufacturers specialising in transmitters, valves, cameras, analysers, level measurement, and fire and gas detection, to provide cutting-edge solutions.
Read more...Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters Emerson Automation Solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.
Read more...Optimisation of alkaline electrolysers Samson Controls
Flow Measurement & Control
his application study relates to the use of a smart meter valve in alkaline electrolysers, and is based on proven experience with one of the biggest hydrogen electrolyser producers in the world. The project proves that the smart meter valve’s added functionality creates an ideal setup in alkaline electrolysers for reducing cost and improving functionality and system performance.
Read more...Mecosa training courses Mecosa
Training & Education Courses designed for Radiation Protection Officers
This seminar is designed to equip the participants with an understanding of radioactive sources, their application, safe use and what to do in the ...
Read more...Accurate flowmeter for oil & gas Endress+Hauser South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
Promass Q, the high-tech Coriolis flowmeter from Endress+Hauser, is now also available for larger pipe sizes with maximum flow rates between 850 and 2400 tph.
Read more...Safeguarding precision in industrial radiometric measurements Mecosa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In the complex landscape of industrial plant operations, precision is paramount, especially when it comes to weld inspections to test for structural integrity of pipes. Berthold has the ideal answer to this challenge – X-Ray Interference Protection.