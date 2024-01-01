Enhanced multifunctional mass flow meters and controllers for gases

Building upon the success of the acclaimed FLEXI-FLOW Compact series, Bronkhorst presents an extensive line extension, offering unparalleled versatility and precision in gas flow measurement and control. FLEXI-FLOW Compact sets a new standard in compactness, functionality and adaptability, catering to a diverse range of applications with precision and efficiency.

The latest iteration of the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series introduces a range of innovative models and features, including instruments tailored for lower flow ranges starting at 0-5 mln/min. Additionally, the series now includes downported instruments for applications where top-mount installation is required, and flow controllers equipped with integrated shut-off valves to provide a higher degree of leak tightness or enable emergency shut-off. One of the key enhancements in the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series is the incorporation of EtherNet communication, providing seamless connectivity and integration capabilities for modern industrial environments.

The new models, like the original FLEXI-FLOW Compact instruments, leverage a unique through-chip sensor combined with proven by-pass technology. These thermal mass flow meters and controllers deliver exceptional performance, boasting a reduction in size of 35% compared to traditional instruments, making them the smallest on the market for flow ranges up to 20 ln/min.

The advanced sensor technology ensures not only stable flow control but also rapid response times, with settling times smaller than 150 ms, facilitating precise control even in dynamic process conditions. Integrated temperature and pressure sensors, along with an onboard gas database, ensure unparalleled accuracy across varying process parameters, making the FLEXI-FLOW Compact instruments adaptable to a wide range of applications. Moreover, the instruments offer comprehensive monitoring and control features, including integrated temperature and pressure sensors, USB-C port for easy setup, optional Bluetooth communication for enhanced accessibility, and NAMUR status indication through coloured LEDs and digital output parameters.

Whether as pre-configured models, built-to-order solutions, or customised multi-channel systems, the FLEXI-FLOW Compact series offers unmatched flexibility to suit specific application requirements. With free and intuitive software tools for configuration, diagnostics and predictive maintenance, Bronkhorst ensures seamless integration and optimal performance across diverse industrial settings.

Experience the next evolution in mass flow control with the expanded FLEXI-FLOW Compact series from Bronkhorst, which redefines precision, versatility and efficiency in gas flow management.

