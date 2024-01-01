Magnetostrictive level transmitter

Further reading:

VEGA understands that in the world of hazardous waste management, ensuring both safety and efficiency is crucial. With the disposal of chemicals requiring conscientious attention to ethical and ecological standards, innovative solutions are mandatory. Among these solutions, non-contact level sensors emerge as a game changer, offering increased safety in environments laden with dangerous substances.VEGA sensors are an integral part of the continuous monitoring and control systems across the board in mining and beneficiation processes. The robustness, reliability and precision of VEGA instruments make them a good choice for managing liquid levels and ensuring the smooth operation of the production process.WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist.Netilion is an award-winning cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes. It connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to your phone, tablet or other device.The new model DMSU22SA in-line process transmitter from WIKA helps to optimise sterile processes in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with less energy consumption, less cleaning effort ,and more safety.Injectables are among the most sensitive products in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterility is essential during production. For this reason, a manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals decided to implement the pressure monitoring of its processes with hygienic instruments from WIKA.DRH Components is a specialist electric component and systems supplier with a focus on the control of electric motors. As part of its wide variety of products, the company markets the entire Bindicator range. Bindicator manufactures sensors for dry bulk and liquid level measurement.The MH-4-CAN, based on the MH-4, is a powerful, reliable and extremely resilient pressure sensor for mobile working machines.Level measurement in LNG and LPG processes is about answering the simple question: “How much product is in the tank?” However, obtaining an exact value is not easy. The products are often under pressure, cryogenic, and highly explosive. Sensors from Vega have been operating successfully in all stages of the LNG/LPG process for many years.The new model T38 digital temperature transmitter from WIKA enables extremely flexible and stable temperature measurement. The instrument offers a maximum of sensor connection combinations, and a new type of drift detection.