WIKA’s new model FLM-Tx-FLEX magnetostrictive level transmitter is used for high-accuracy, continuous level detection of liquids, including those with long insertion lengths.
The model FLM-Tx-FLEX is fitted with a flexible probe tube in the form of a stainless steel spiral armour. At the lower end of the sensor, there is a magnetic foot, which serves both to fix the stainless steel corrugated tube to the tank floor and as a ballast weight. Due to the flexible probe tube, the FLM-Tx-FLEX has an advantage in applications with low ceiling clearances. Due to the flexible design, transport is also easier than with a rigid probe. Interface measurements are also possible with the flexible version.
The transmitter is available in probe lengths between 1,5 and 22 metres. The accuracy is ±2 mm, and explosion-protected versions are also available.
Superhero vision for hazardous waste environmental control VEGA Controls SA
Level Measurement & Control
VEGA understands that in the world of hazardous waste management, ensuring both safety and efficiency is crucial. With the disposal of chemicals requiring conscientious attention to ethical and ecological standards, innovative solutions are mandatory. Among these solutions, non-contact level sensors emerge as a game changer, offering increased safety in environments laden with dangerous substances.
Copper mining powered by VEGA VEGA Controls SA
Level Measurement & Control
VEGA sensors are an integral part of the continuous monitoring and control systems across the board in mining and beneficiation processes. The robustness, reliability and precision of VEGA instruments make them a good choice for managing liquid levels and ensuring the smooth operation of the production process.
Cloud-based inventory management software Endress+Hauser South Africa
Level Measurement & Control
Netilion is an award-winning cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes. It connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to your phone, tablet or other device.
Pressure measurement without risk of contamination WIKA Instruments
Pressure Measurement & Control
Injectables are among the most sensitive products in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterility is essential during production. For this reason, a manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals decided to implement the pressure monitoring of its processes with hygienic instruments from WIKA.
Level sensing, conveyor control and grid resistors DRH Components
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
DRH Components is a specialist electric component and systems supplier with a focus on the control of electric motors. As part of its wide variety of products, the company markets the entire Bindicator range. Bindicator manufactures sensors for dry bulk and liquid level measurement.
Level measurement under extreme plant processing conditions VEGA Controls SA
Level Measurement & Control
Level measurement in LNG and LPG processes is about answering the simple question: “How much product is in the tank?” However, obtaining an exact value is not easy. The products are often under pressure, cryogenic, and highly explosive. Sensors from Vega have been operating successfully in all stages of the LNG/LPG process for many years.
Universal temperature transmitter with drift detection WIKA Instruments
Temperature Measurement
The new model T38 digital temperature transmitter from WIKA enables extremely flexible and stable temperature measurement. The instrument offers a maximum of sensor connection combinations, and a new type of drift detection.