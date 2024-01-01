New-generation EtherCAT terminals

May 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area. With up to eight channels and an impressive 16-bit resolution, the seven terminals cover a wide range of applications and offer excellent value for money.

The new generation of analogue terminals includes the EL4374, the first combined Beckhoff analogue input/output terminal (10 V/20 mA or -20/0/+4 to 20 mA) compatible with a conversion rate of 2 ksps per channel. The two inputs and outputs can be individually parameterised for current or voltage operation via TwinCAT (via CoE). With a technical measuring range of ±107% of the nominal range, this terminal also supports commissioning with sensor values in the limit range, and evaluation in accordance with NAMUR NE43. The outputs can provide up to 107% of the nominal value, and the high output power allows a load of up to 750 Ω at 20 mA.

The same features are offered by the EL3072 and EL3074 analogue input terminals, which now have 16-bit resolution (previously 12-bit) as 10 V/20 mA universal inputs. The EL3072 is equipped with two individually parameterisable inputs, while the EL3074 has four. Another new feature is the EL3078 version, which facilitates the use of eight channels in the same compact HD housing. The higher resolution and expansion to eight channels have also been implemented for the analogue output terminals, namely with the EL4072, EL4074 and EL4078.

