New-generation EtherCAT terminals

With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area. With up to eight channels and an impressive 16-bit resolution, the seven terminals cover a wide range of applications and offer excellent value for money.
The new generation of analogue terminals includes the EL4374, the first combined Beckhoff analogue input/output terminal (10 V/20 mA or -20/0/+4 to 20 mA) compatible with a conversion rate of 2 ksps per channel. The two inputs and outputs can be individually parameterised for current or voltage operation via TwinCAT (via CoE). With a technical measuring range of ±107% of the nominal range, this terminal also supports commissioning with sensor values in the limit range, and evaluation in accordance with NAMUR NE43. The outputs can provide up to 107% of the nominal value, and the high output power allows a load of up to 750 Ω at 20 mA.
The same features are offered by the EL3072 and EL3074 analogue input terminals, which now have 16-bit resolution (previously 12-bit) as 10 V/20 mA universal inputs. The EL3072 is equipped with two individually parameterisable inputs, while the EL3074 has four. Another new feature is the EL3078 version, which facilitates the use of eight channels in the same compact HD housing. The higher resolution and expansion to eight channels have also been implemented for the analogue output terminals, namely with the EL4072, EL4074 and EL4078.
Multifunctional displays from ifm ifm - South Africa
Industrial Computer Hardware
A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications.
Read more...Seamless automation system upgrade ABB South Africa
Industrial Computer Hardware
ABB has launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SDe Series, a portfolio of hardware products that help modernise existing process control system installations with minimal risk and disruption to plant operations
Read more...EtherCAT terminals for the connection of load cells Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Beckhoff is offering a compact and cost-effective solution for integrating weighing functions into control systems. The integration of the supply voltage for the load cells is particularly advantageous.
Read more...Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2 Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.
Read more...EtherCAT-based control technology for building automation Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Modern non-residential buildings place many high demands on building automation. This can be optimally implemented with EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff, which provides an efficient central automation architecture thanks to ultra-fast data communication.
Read more...PC-based control for university studies Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The IDEA box developed at Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences is designed to introduce students to the topic of Industry 4.0 in a simple and practical way. At the core of the corresponding demo case is PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Read more...Complete system for transparent energy monitoring Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Transparent energy monitoring reduces both machine downtime and the necessity to oversize the corresponding components. Added to these advantages are simplified preventive maintenance, and increased production efficiency. The wide range of PC-based control technology from Beckhoff offers a solution that can be optimally adapted to individual applications.
Read more...Condition monitoring in a forging press retrofit Beckhoff Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Significantly increased vibration on machines can result in many forms of negative impacts such as reduced system performance or damage to the machine and foundation. Using the example of retrofitting a forging press with a maximum press force of 2000 tons, Wölfel Engineering explains how efficiently the process was tailored and implemented with PC-based control and measurement technology from Beckhoff.
Read more...Thermoforming machine automation Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Hamer has joined forces with Beckhoff to develop a thermoforming machine for water-based cellulose pulp to produce fully recyclable and environmentally-friendly cellulose packaging.