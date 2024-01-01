Superhero vision for hazardous waste environmental control

VEGA understands that in the world of hazardous waste management, ensuring both safety and efficiency is crucial. With the disposal of chemicals requiring conscientious attention to ethical and ecological standards, innovative solutions are mandatory. Among these solutions, non-contact level sensors emerge as a game changer, offering increased safety in environments laden with dangerous substances.





Traditional methods of waste disposal, such as incineration, present significant challenges. The handling and monitoring of the materials deemed suitable for incineration demand precision and vigilance to navigate the risks involved. Polypropylene tanks, commonly used for storage, are susceptible to corrosion and build-up, leaving traditional bubbler-level measuring systems mostly unreliable and potentially hazardous.

Non-contact radar technology available from VEGA is the answer to the safeguarding of personnel and the environment. By employing externally mounted sensors capable of penetrating tank surfaces, these sensors provide accurate level measurements without direct contact with the hazardous substances. Unlike traditional methods prone to corrosion and failure, radar sensors transmit signals through materials like plastic, glass and ceramic, ensuring reliable readings even in the presence of condensate or deposits.

VEGAPULS 6X is a universal sensor for continuous level measurement of liquids and bulk solids under all process conditions. Due to its application-oriented configuration and setup, VEGAPULS 6X offers a reliable and economical solution for all level applications. Due to its variable antenna systems, it ensures maintenance-free operation in all applications. The use of the VEGAPULS 6X revolutionises hazardous waste management as it enhances safety by minimising personnel exposure to toxic and corrosive substances. With the ability to measure through tank surfaces, the risk of leaks and spills is significantly reduced, safeguarding both workers and the surrounding environment.





The VEGAPULS range of radar-level measurement equipment streamlines operations, offering unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. With simplified installation and minimal maintenance requirements, these sensors optimise workflow, allowing waste disposal companies to focus on core objectives, while ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, the compatibility of radar technology with various materials enhances flexibility, enabling its application across diverse industrial settings.

VEGA’s non-contact level sensors represent a paradigm shift in hazardous waste management; combining safety, efficiency and reliability in a single innovative solution. By leveraging radar technology to transcend the limitations of traditional measuring systems, waste disposal companies can navigate the complexities of chemical storage and monitoring with confidence and precision.

As the industry evolves, the adoption of non-contact sensors promises to redefine safety standards and propel the quest for sustainable waste management practices forward.

