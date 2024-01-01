Superhero vision for hazardous waste environmental control

VEGA understands that in the world of hazardous waste management, ensuring both safety and efficiency is crucial. With the disposal of chemicals requiring conscientious attention to ethical and ecological standards, innovative solutions are mandatory. Among these solutions, non-contact level sensors emerge as a game changer, offering increased safety in environments laden with dangerous substances.
Traditional methods of waste disposal, such as incineration, present significant challenges. The handling and monitoring of the materials deemed suitable for incineration demand precision and vigilance to navigate the risks involved. Polypropylene tanks, commonly used for storage, are susceptible to corrosion and build-up, leaving traditional bubbler-level measuring systems mostly unreliable and potentially hazardous.
Non-contact radar technology available from VEGA is the answer to the safeguarding of personnel and the environment. By employing externally mounted sensors capable of penetrating tank surfaces, these sensors provide accurate level measurements without direct contact with the hazardous substances. Unlike traditional methods prone to corrosion and failure, radar sensors transmit signals through materials like plastic, glass and ceramic, ensuring reliable readings even in the presence of condensate or deposits.
VEGAPULS 6X is a universal sensor for continuous level measurement of liquids and bulk solids under all process conditions. Due to its application-oriented configuration and setup, VEGAPULS 6X offers a reliable and economical solution for all level applications. Due to its variable antenna systems, it ensures maintenance-free operation in all applications. The use of the VEGAPULS 6X revolutionises hazardous waste management as it enhances safety by minimising personnel exposure to toxic and corrosive substances. With the ability to measure through tank surfaces, the risk of leaks and spills is significantly reduced, safeguarding both workers and the surrounding environment.
The VEGAPULS range of radar-level measurement equipment streamlines operations, offering unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. With simplified installation and minimal maintenance requirements, these sensors optimise workflow, allowing waste disposal companies to focus on core objectives, while ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, the compatibility of radar technology with various materials enhances flexibility, enabling its application across diverse industrial settings.
VEGA’s non-contact level sensors represent a paradigm shift in hazardous waste management; combining safety, efficiency and reliability in a single innovative solution. By leveraging radar technology to transcend the limitations of traditional measuring systems, waste disposal companies can navigate the complexities of chemical storage and monitoring with confidence and precision.
As the industry evolves, the adoption of non-contact sensors promises to redefine safety standards and propel the quest for sustainable waste management practices forward.
VEGA handles the pressures of water treatment systems VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
A water treatment system for a major metropolitan area in the Midwestern United States demands careful monitoring and management of processes across its sprawling network. Choosing VEGA for its process automation needs meant more than just obtaining precise and reliable pressure sensors.
Read more...Magnetostrictive level transmitter WIKA Instruments
Level Measurement & Control
WIKA’s new model FLM-Tx-FLEX magnetostrictive level transmitter is used for high-accuracy, continuous level detection of liquids, including those with long insertion lengths.
Read more...Copper mining powered by VEGA VEGA Controls SA
Level Measurement & Control
VEGA sensors are an integral part of the continuous monitoring and control systems across the board in mining and beneficiation processes. The robustness, reliability and precision of VEGA instruments make them a good choice for managing liquid levels and ensuring the smooth operation of the production process.
Read more...VEGA takes the pressure out of water pressure measurement VEGA Controls SA
Editor's Choice
Water treatment systems in metropolitan areas require careful monitoring and management processes across widespread networks. However, process plants choosing VEGA for their process automation know that the company offers more than just precise and reliable pressure sensors and instrumentation.
Read more...Cloud-based inventory management software Endress+Hauser South Africa
Level Measurement & Control
Netilion is an award-winning cloud-based IIoT ecosystem designed for industrial processes. It connects the physical and digital worlds to send valuable information from the field straight to your phone, tablet or other device.
Read more...Sensor technology for cartonboard machine for paper and packaging VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Paper and packaging specialist, LEIPA undertook a comprehensive modernisation project, combining three stock preparation lines into one, and making investments in new plant components and extensive automation technology. Because of the good experiences the company had already had with VEGA sensors, those responsible for planning and maintenance decided in favour of the VEGABAR 82 pressure transmitter as the standard instrument for level and pressure measurement in the new stock preparation system.
Read more...Level sensing, conveyor control and grid resistors DRH Components
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
DRH Components is a specialist electric component and systems supplier with a focus on the control of electric motors. As part of its wide variety of products, the company markets the entire Bindicator range. Bindicator manufactures sensors for dry bulk and liquid level measurement.
Read more...Level measurement under extreme plant processing conditions VEGA Controls SA
Level Measurement & Control
Level measurement in LNG and LPG processes is about answering the simple question: “How much product is in the tank?” However, obtaining an exact value is not easy. The products are often under pressure, cryogenic, and highly explosive. Sensors from Vega have been operating successfully in all stages of the LNG/LPG process for many years.
Read more...Grounding of hydrostatic level sensors WIKA Instruments
Level Measurement & Control
Hydrostatic level sensors are very often installed in outdoor applications, primarily in the water and wastewater industries. A good connection to ground is essential when installing hydrostatic level sensors, since no grounding or poor grounding can result in destruction or damage to the level sensor.