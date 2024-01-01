Improving safety and belt life

BMG’s Power Transmission division has the solution to avoid dangers during installation and maintenance procedures in many industries. An easy to operate rotation device from Gates enhances safety for operators during installation and maintenance processes.
“BMG takes great care during product selection to ensure we are able to offer our customers the latest safety equipment designed to enhance safety onsite, optimise productivity, minimise downtime, and extend the service life of every system,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Included in BMG’s extensive range of safety products is our handy Gates Belt Installation + Rotation Device, BIRD. This has been developed to prevent an operator’s fingers and hands from getting caught in pinch points during routine installation and maintenance. While a drive is shut down and locked out, the BIRD device facilitates safe installation and rotational inspection of the drive.
“Apart from focusing on safety, our commitment to our customers in all sectors also involves concentrating on return on investment. We encourage our customers to implement a preventive maintenance programme across belt drive systems, especially on drives operating under heavy loads, in extreme temperatures, with high speeds, and on critical equipment. This ensures more production uptime, and extends the service life of equipment and components.”
Wedge belts for tough conditions
BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components encompasses high-performance Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrapped (QPTW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than the standard Fenner drivebelts.
BMG's machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition. Its stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.
Quality gearboxes for irrigation SEW-Eurodrive
SEW-EURODRIVE is offering a complete gear solution for centre pivot irrigation systems as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) closer to South Africa’s farming sector.
More movement on the market
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.
Highly customisable robotic hand
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.
Grease degradation diagnosis technology
NSK is developing a world-first: a high-accuracy way of rapidly and accurately diagnosing the remaining life of lubricant grease. The company will provide the solution as a mobile app, enabling users to perform the onsite analysis of lubricant condition in bearings and linear motion systems.