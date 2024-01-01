Improving safety and belt life

May 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s Power Transmission division has the solution to avoid dangers during installation and maintenance procedures in many industries. An easy to operate rotation device from Gates enhances safety for operators during installation and maintenance processes.

“BMG takes great care during product selection to ensure we are able to offer our customers the latest safety equipment designed to enhance safety onsite, optimise productivity, minimise downtime, and extend the service life of every system,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Included in BMG’s extensive range of safety products is our handy Gates Belt Installation + Rotation Device, BIRD. This has been developed to prevent an operator’s fingers and hands from getting caught in pinch points during routine installation and maintenance. While a drive is shut down and locked out, the BIRD device facilitates safe installation and rotational inspection of the drive.

“Apart from focusing on safety, our commitment to our customers in all sectors also involves concentrating on return on investment. We encourage our customers to implement a preventive maintenance programme across belt drive systems, especially on drives operating under heavy loads, in extreme temperatures, with high speeds, and on critical equipment. This ensures more production uptime, and extends the service life of equipment and components.”

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , [email protected], www.bmgworld.net

