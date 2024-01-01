Future ready sensors

In today’s rapidly evolving technological environment, keeping pace with the latest advancements in instrumentation and gas detection is crucial. PPSV recognises this imperative, and collaborates with industry-leading manufacturers specialising in transmitters, valves, cameras, analysers, level measurement, and fire and gas detection, to provide cutting-edge solutions. Its partnership with Baumer Sensors exemplifies its commitment to delivering instrumentation solutions that combine low maintenance requirements with high-quality performance customers can rely on.

Baumer Sensors prioritises advancements in miniaturisation, precision, measuring speed, and ruggedness in its sensors. The company’s development teams operate in an international network, maintaining close ties with prestigious universities, renowned research institutes and highly specialised international engineering offices. As a technological leader, Baumer consistently strives to sustain its leadership position in the long term, while safeguarding its numerous innovations through patent protection.





Flow sensors

The FlexFlow PF20S sensor utilises the calorimetric measuring principle to not only measure flow, but also detect media temperature. Its robust stainless steel housing integrates the electronics, reducing wiring efforts, and eliminating the need for cabinet installation of the transmitter. With combined flow and temperature measurement in a single sensor, installation, service and warehousing efforts are minimised. The symmetrical design allows optimal installation in any position for precise measurements and increased process safety. The linear analogue output ensures optimised process control and stability, while IO-Link simplifies sensor configuration.

Pressure gauge

The WEP5 conducts wireless pressure measurements with integrated LoRaWAN communication for reliable data transmission in demanding industrial conditions. Coupled with commercially available gateways and a

cloud-based web portal, it enables quick setup of a remote monitoring system. Bourdon configurable pressure gauges are easy to install and cost effective, making them ideal for applications in oil refineries, petrochemical industries and biodiesel plants.





Level sensors

The CleverLevel PL20S employs frequency deviation technology for point-level detection in industrial settings. It features adaptive triggering and the ability to solve adhesion-related issues, and offers two adjustable switching outputs, analogue output capability, and compatibility with open tanks. As a Red Dot Award winner for industrial design, its 360° visible multicolour LED and IO-Link interface underscore its versatility and reliability.

PPSV’s ability to deliver innovative, reliable and cost-effective instrumentation solutions makes it the ideal partner for modern industrial processes. Count on PPSV for state-of-the-art technology, coupled with exceptional service.

