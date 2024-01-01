Fast and precise flow switches

May 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

Senseca recently introduced the FF type series flow switch, which is specifically suited to the water, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors, and also finds application in general industry where pump protection is required. “Its 200-bar pressure and piston valve seat design make it a unique flow switch for a variety of industry applications,” says managing director of Senseca South Africa, Jan Grobler.

The simple mechanical operating principle of the piston valve seat design is space-saving, and can be used and installed economically for high unit counts. The design of the flow meter is practically maintenance-free across all applications.

The volume flow raises a piston fitted with a magnet from a valve seat against a spring force. The stroke causes a change in the magnetic field, where a hermetically isolated Reed switch is actuated and an electrical signal is generated. With spring-assisted stabilisation of the piston, use in all installation positions is possible. The vertical positioning of the Reed switch, which is adjusted at the factory, enables recognition of flow rates from 2 to 60% of the recommended maximum volume.

Grobler says the Senseca FF flow switch offers the largest switching value selection, and the widest housing spectrum with a valve seat design. It is a cost effective and low-maintenance flow switch which delivers improved system safety.

The flow switch series consists of housing sizes for nominal pipe widths from DN8 to DN50, and freely selectable switching values from 0,41 l/m. The swift reaction time of less than 100 ms enables a rapid actuation time for applications. An additional highlight of the flow switch is the high switching value repeat accuracy, with a minimal pressure loss of less than 0,1 bar.

“The flow switch series suits high-pressure cleaning technology applications, as they are available in various housing sizes and are in fact suitable for applications within any sector where water, oils and gas are processed,” adds Grobler.

The simplistic design of the piston valve seat reduces maintenance substantially, making it a preferred choice for applications where flow measurement is required. The flow switch offers a space-saving solution for high unit counts and high efficiency, and has a tamper-proof switching value offering high system safety.

In process water applications in industrial systems, frequent contamination can occur due to sediment and other content in the water. Filtration is a recommended design feature. The FF flow switch enables horizontal flow through the housing when the vertical functional design is highly resistant to water contaminants. This results in the filtration efficiency of the overall system being supported, delivering enhanced safety and functional reliability throughout the application.

The flow switch can be ordered to meet specific customer requirements. There is no switching value drift with the FF flow monitor. This is an advantage in flow monitoring for heat exchangers in cleaning technology applications with hot water systems.

“You order, we adjust. Senseca assures you that your application runs exactly the way you want it to, and is individualised and tamper proof. Many industrial applications will benefit from the FF flow switch series. It is uniquely flexible, highly accurate and low cost, making it the preferred choice for flow monitoring applications,” concludes Grobler.

Credit(s)

Senseca





