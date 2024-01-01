Editor's Choice
Fast and precise flow switches

May 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

Senseca recently introduced the FF type series flow switch, which is specifically suited to the water, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors, and also finds application in general industry where pump protection is required. “Its 200-bar pressure and piston valve seat design make it a unique flow switch for a variety of industry applications,” says managing director of Senseca South Africa, Jan Grobler.

The simple mechanical operating principle of the piston valve seat design is space-saving, and can be used and installed economically for high unit counts. The design of the flow meter is practically maintenance-free across all applications.

The volume flow raises a piston fitted with a magnet from a valve seat against a spring force. The stroke causes a change in the magnetic field, where a hermetically isolated Reed switch is actuated and an electrical signal is generated. With spring-assisted stabilisation of the piston, use in all installation positions is possible. The vertical positioning of the Reed switch, which is adjusted at the factory, enables recognition of flow rates from 2 to 60% of the recommended maximum volume.

Grobler says the Senseca FF flow switch offers the largest switching value selection, and the widest housing spectrum with a valve seat design. It is a cost effective and low-maintenance flow switch which delivers improved system safety.

The flow switch series consists of housing sizes for nominal pipe widths from DN8 to DN50, and freely selectable switching values from 0,41 l/m. The swift reaction time of less than 100 ms enables a rapid actuation time for applications. An additional highlight of the flow switch is the high switching value repeat accuracy, with a minimal pressure loss of less than 0,1 bar.

“The flow switch series suits high-pressure cleaning technology applications, as they are available in various housing sizes and are in fact suitable for applications within any sector where water, oils and gas are processed,” adds Grobler.

The simplistic design of the piston valve seat reduces maintenance substantially, making it a preferred choice for applications where flow measurement is required. The flow switch offers a space-saving solution for high unit counts and high efficiency, and has a tamper-proof switching value offering high system safety.

In process water applications in industrial systems, frequent contamination can occur due to sediment and other content in the water. Filtration is a recommended design feature. The FF flow switch enables horizontal flow through the housing when the vertical functional design is highly resistant to water contaminants. This results in the filtration efficiency of the overall system being supported, delivering enhanced safety and functional reliability throughout the application.

The flow switch can be ordered to meet specific customer requirements. There is no switching value drift with the FF flow monitor. This is an advantage in flow monitoring for heat exchangers in cleaning technology applications with hot water systems.

“You order, we adjust. Senseca assures you that your application runs exactly the way you want it to, and is individualised and tamper proof. Many industrial applications will benefit from the FF flow switch series. It is uniquely flexible, highly accurate and low cost, making it the preferred choice for flow monitoring applications,” concludes Grobler.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: [email protected]
www: www.senseca.com
Articles: More information and articles about Senseca


Further reading:

Flow measurement transmitters with IO-link interface
Senseca Flow Measurement & Control
Senseca has introduced the enhanced OMNIPLUS range of transmitters that feature an intelligent IO-Link interface.

Read more...
Enhanced multifunctional mass flow meters and controllers for gases
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Building upon the success of the acclaimed FLEXI-FLOW Compact series, Bronkhorst presents an extensive line extension, offering unparalleled versatility and precision in gas flow measurement and control.

Read more...
The reliable flowmeters for challenging industrial processes
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Ultrasonic flowmeters have made enormous progress since their introduction into industrial measurement technology. The technology is now fully developed, but it still has a wide range of potential applications. Endress+Hauser is driving forward the development of its clamp-on flowmeters with time-of-flight ultrasonic measurement by improving performance, simplifying handling throughout the entire life cycle, and expanding the areas of application to include off-label uses.

Read more...
Future ready sensors
Pinnacle Process Safety and Valves Flow Measurement & Control
In today’s rapidly evolving technological environment, keeping pace with the latest advancements in instrumentation and gas detection is crucial. PPSV recognises this imperative, and collaborates with industry-leading manufacturers specialising in transmitters, valves, cameras, analysers, level measurement, and fire and gas detection, to provide cutting-edge solutions.

Read more...
Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters
Emerson Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.

Read more...
Optimisation of alkaline electrolysers
Samson Controls Flow Measurement & Control
his application study relates to the use of a smart meter valve in alkaline electrolysers, and is based on proven experience with one of the biggest hydrogen electrolyser producers in the world. The project proves that the smart meter valve’s added functionality creates an ideal setup in alkaline electrolysers for reducing cost and improving functionality and system performance.

Read more...
High-precision data loggers for wire and thermocouple probes
Senseca Temperature Measurement
Senseca, formerly the GHM Group, has launched new handheld meter/data loggers for Pt100 four-wire probes and thermocouple probes. These are redesigned with enhanced features.

Read more...
Preventing spills and improving operational efficiency
Flow Measurement & Control
In an industry where every spill carries a hefty price tag, Point Energy Partners found that the manual and low-tech systems at their saltwater disposal sites were a significant problem.

Read more...
Accurate flowmeter for oil & gas
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Promass Q, the high-tech Coriolis flowmeter from Endress+Hauser, is now also available for larger pipe sizes with maximum flow rates between 850 and 2400 tph.

Read more...
Optimising CIP processes with precision instrumentation
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Many food and beverage manufacturers encounter challenges with CIP processes that take too long. Have you considered exploring potential solutions to address these issues?

Read more...











