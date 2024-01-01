Turck Banner welcomes Ivan De Waal as new managing director

May 2024 News



Ivan De Waal, the new managing director of Turck Banner Southern Africa.

Turck Banner Southern Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan De Waal as the new managing director, effective 2 May 2024. With a wealth of experience in the automation industry, Ivan brings a dynamic blend of leadership, strategic vision, and industry expertise to his new role.

Prior to joining Turck Banner SA, De Waal held several key positions within the automation sector. With over 18 years of experience at Endress+Hauser, he demonstrated exceptional proficiency as a system and solution business driver, progressing to the role of national sales manager. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and fostering strategic partnerships.

Building upon this solid foundation, he transitioned to Anton Paar, where he served as managing director for the past six years. In this capacity, he spearheaded initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and expand market presence. “I am thrilled to join the Turck Banner team and to contribute to the continued success and growth of the company,” said De Waal. “Turck Banner has a strong reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further elevate our position in the market.”

His proven track record of leadership and strategic acumen makes him a valuable addition to the executive team. “We are delighted to welcome Ivan De Waal as our new managing director,” said Brandon Topham, CEO at Turck Banner SA. “His extensive experience and industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and ensuring continued success in the marketplace.”

