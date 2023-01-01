4Sight OT Automation achieves prestigious AVEVA Endorsed Partner status
April 2024
News
4Sight OT Automation, a leading industrial software solutions provider, has achieved Endorsed Partner status within the AVEVA Partner Network. This invitation-only designation recognises 4Sight OT Automation as a premier business partner with unparalleled levels of customer service, validated technical expertise, and extensive experience in project management and certification with AVEVA solutions.
“We are thrilled to be recognised as an AVEVA Endorsed Partner,” said Danie Badenhorst, managing director at 4Sight OT Automation. “This distinction underscores our dedication to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise and service. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team members, who consistently strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results.
From l: Sivaprasad Chandran, technical solutions manager, 4Sight OT Automation; Willem du Preez, engineering manager, 4Sight OT Automation; Danie Badenhorst, managing director, 4Sight OT Automation; Wade Peters, partner manager, IS3; Ryan Chetty: head of Sales, International IS3.
As an AVEVA Endorsed Partner, 4Sight OT Automation gains access to exclusive resources and in-depth technical expertise, product insights, participation in select marketing programmes, training, and support from AVEVA and IS3, enabling the company to enhance its capabilities further, stay ahead of the curve, and deliver even greater value to its customers. This elite partnership also emphasises advanced application practices and fosters collaborative business partnerships, driving innovation and success in industrial sectors worldwide, and opening doors to joint business development opportunities and the pursuit of new ventures.
"At AVEVA, we are committed to empowering our partners to succeed and deliver outstanding outcomes for their clients, together with their sponsoring Distributor IS3," said Natalie Murgano, ESI partner programme manager at AVEVA. "We congratulate 4Sight OT Automation on achieving Endorsed Partner status, and look forward to continuing our successful partnership together."
This Endorsed Partner status solidifies 4Sight OT Automation’s market position as a trusted leader in industrial software solutions, delivering even greater benefits to the industry.
For more information contact Danie Badenhorst, 4Sight OT Automation, +27 11 312 5200, [email protected], www.aveva.com
