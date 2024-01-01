Dependable pumping for dewatering in hard rock mining areas

April 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Becker Mining’s Pumpor Vertical Spindle (PVS) pumps are hard at work on many mines throughout Africa, with many units installed recently in the Carletonville area, West of Johannesburg.

“Our PVS 80 pump units − with 37 kW motors, a 57 m head, 20 l/s capacity, 75 mm suction, discharge flanges and a 213 mm impeller – have been designed for efficient operation in tough conditions, including hard rock mining conditions,” says Rick Jacobs, senior general manager for Becker Mining South Africa. “These robust pumps, which are used mostly for dewatering mine haulages, cope efficiently with dirty water containing large abrasive solids and fibrous materials, that many pumps are unable to cope with.”

Becker Mining’s PVS pumps have a recessed, non-clog impeller design that prevents binding and clogging problems. Since the impeller is clear of the pump casing, any solids and fibrous materials that enter the suction inlet are expelled through the pump discharge without damaging the impeller. These pumps have a sleeve stuffing box clearance that minimises blowback of materials being pumped around the shaft sleeve, without requiring sealing contact. A high-strength pipe column maintains alignment between the bearing frame and its casing.

PVS pumps, with a durable 28% chrome iron casing, are able to cope efficiently with all types of solids and fibrous materials, ensuring extended service life in arduous conditions. PVS pumps are available in stainless steel for severely corrosive applications, including processing plants.

There are no submerged bearings on the cantilevered shaft. Bearings have been selected for a minimum service life of 24 000 hours when operating at any point on the hydraulic coverage curve with 1,0 SG. Grease lubrication is standard. A locknut that fastens the impeller to the shaft prevents the impeller from turning off if the motor is started in the incorrect direction of rotation.

The PVS range comprises models in two sizes – a 65 mm unit and an 80 mm pump − with a spindle length of 0,7 m. These robust pumps can handle solids up to 76 mm and SGs to 1,5, achieving 87 m heads at speeds up to 2950 rpm.

Another advantage of Becker’s pump design is that spares are completely interchangeable. This reduces inventory management costs and simplifies onsite repairs. Because all components are locally manufactured, these pumps are readily available and a large stockholding of spares and raw materials ensures swift delivery throughout the country.

Becker Mining South Africa employs a fully integrated ISO quality management system as part of its dedicated design, manufacturing, testing and repair facility. The company is also able to adjust its extensive range of pumps to suit specific customer requirements.

For more information contact Rick Jacobs, Becker Mining South Africa, +27 11 617 6300 , [email protected], www.za-becker-mining.com





