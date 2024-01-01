Seamless automation system upgrade

April 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

ABB has launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SDe Series, a portfolio of hardware products that help modernise existing process control system installations with minimal risk and disruption to plant operations. The new series enables plant operators in many industries to upgrade installed control systems to the latest technologies, driving efficiency and productivity improvements.





The new SDe Series addresses one of the biggest challenges for control system owners; upgrading existing infrastructure without disrupting operations. It enables stepwise evolution with minimal impact by preserving field wiring, termination units and module cabling, helping plant owners protect their Symphony Harmony and INFI 90 investments as automation technology evolves.

“ABB’s modular approach facilitates strategic upgrades over a realistic, cost-effective timeframe,” said Stefan Basenach, senior vice president of Process Automation Technology. “We are helping customers continue to meet regulatory requirements, while increasing efficiency and adapting to changing markets.”

Providing seamless interconnections with smart field and electrical devices and higher-level applications, the rugged control and I/O products of the SDe Series offer an extreme operating temperature range and a scalable architecture within a compact, modular footprint. The series also features sustainability improvements such as reduced power consumption and the use of standards-based technology that reduces total cost of ownership.

The SDe Series enhances and expands ABB’s existing INFI 90, Harmony and Symphony DIN systems, which are currently installed in over 7000 sites around the world. It offers increased modularity, enhanced functionality, 1-to-1 module replacements and space-fit mounting options to ensure seamless evolution. Full compatibility with the SD series enables the expansion of SD systems using the latest technology and I/O hardware and software.

ABB South Africa





