Advanced noise monitoring solutions

April 2024 Industrial Wireless

Noise pollution is a significant hazard in the mining industry, posing serious threats to worker health and safety. Exposure to excessive noise can lead to permanent hearing loss, stress and other health complications. Probe IMT is implementing advanced noise monitoring solutions from Canadian monitoring specialist, M3SH Technology to foster healthier, safer and more productive work environments in the mining sector.

Noise monitoring in mining operations is crucial from a health and safety perspective for several reasons:

Prevention of noise-induced hearing loss: Prolonged exposure to high noise levels can lead to permanent hearing loss. By monitoring noise levels, companies can identify areas where noise reduction measures are needed and install noise barriers or implement quieter machinery.

Compliance with regulations: Many countries have strict regulations regarding permissible noise levels in the workplace. The Mine Health and Safety Act of South Africa outlines various guidelines and regulations to protect miners’ hearing. Regular noise monitoring ensures that mining operations are in compliance with these standards, thereby safeguarding workers’ health and avoiding penalties.

Reduction of non-auditory health effects: Excessive noise can also contribute to other health issues like stress, sleep disturbances, cardiovascular diseases and mental health problems. Effective noise monitoring helps in mitigating these risks.

Improved communication and safety: A study on noise exposure levels in South African mining found that excessive noise exposure in the workplace can limit workers’ ability to communicate and hear warning signals, affecting their safety. By keeping noise levels within acceptable limits, mining operations can ensure clear communication and thus enhance overall safety.

Worker comfort and productivity: A noisy environment can be uncomfortable and distracting, leading to decreased productivity. Monitoring and controlling noise levels can help to create a more conducive working environment, which can boost morale and efficiency.

Therefore, noise monitoring is not just about compliance with regulations, it is a key aspect of maintaining a safe and healthy working environment in mining operations. M3SH Technology offers a robust noise monitoring solution specifically designed for demanding industrial environments like mining. Known as the Noise Monitor Series, this product range provides real-time, accurate noise level data, ensuring safe and compliant workplaces.

The Noise Monitor Series is available in both portable and fixed models to meet varied mine site requirements. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these monitoring devices record a range of noise metrics. This comprehensive data can be used to identify areas with excessive noise levels and implement effective noise reduction strategies.

Built with rugged construction and IP-rated enclosures, these monitors can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including vibration, dust and moisture. They also have a wide operating temperature range.

The Noise Monitor Series devices also come with advanced connectivity options. They feature built-in Wi-Fi for data transmission, allowing seamless integration into existing industrial networks. This enables real-time monitoring, immediate alerts and timely response to potential noise hazards. Furthermore, the devices support remote access, allowing users to control settings and access data from anywhere.

The M3SH NM Noise Monitoring System is a state-of-the-art solution designed to ensure worker safety in high-noise environments. This advanced system is suitable for large industrial spaces, workshops or yards, where it can effectively track and monitor noise levels. One of its notable features is a warning light notification display, available in two sizes, which visually alerts workers when noise levels reach potentially harmful thresholds.

The NM Noise Monitoring System has up to five wireless node-feeder sensors that can be strategically placed to monitor noise levels throughout a given area. These sensors are linked to a central display controller that provides real-time noise level data, enabling workers to know when they need to wear hearing protection. The system measures two critical data sets: equivalent continuous sound pressure (LAeg) and time weighted average (TWA), providing comprehensive information about the acoustic environment.





One of the strengths of the M3SH NM Noise Monitoring System is its communication capabilities. The controller receives data wirelessly from the node sensors via the IEEE 802.15.4 standard, ensuring reliable and rapid data transmission. For data visualisation and reporting, the system can interface with scada software or a GSM web-based page (available on selected models). The system also offers flexible connectivity options, including Mobile GSM, Wi-Fi and RS485 cable for Modbus RTU communication, or it can operate as a remote, standalone unit. This versatility makes the NM Noise Monitoring System a robust and adaptable solution for various industrial noise monitoring needs.

M3SH Technology’s Noise Monitor Series is an effective solution to manage and control noise within mining operations. By providing accurate, real-time noise data, these devices play a crucial role in maintaining a safe and healthy working environment while ensuring regulatory compliance.

For more information contact Rochelle Blomeyer, Connect Media, +27 73 146 5450 , [email protected], www.connectmedia.co.za or visit https://probeimt.co.za/contact-us/





