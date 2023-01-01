Custom containerised lubrication dispensing system
April 2024
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently supplied and installed a customised environmentally friendly and dust-proof lubrication dispensing system for a leading earth-moving equipment supplier. Used in workshop service bays, the solution consists of six oil systems and one coolant dispensing system that provide a safer, cleaner and more efficient lubrication supply during planned maintenance schedules. All these systems are fitted into one six metre shipping container.
The containerised lubrication system offers a streamlined, safer and cleaner method to monitor and dispense lubricants, enhancing precision and efficiency in handling lubricants within workshops. In addition to reducing the occurrence of empty containers, the containerised lubrication systems provide dispensing units equipped with meters to manage the amount of lubricant dispensed. Craig Walkden, business development manager, at Bosch Rexroth Africa Development, commented that the lubrication systems provide assistance in eliminating waste from overfilling and help with fast effective lubricant replacement during planned maintenance. He points out that the reduction of empty containers is due to the centralised lubrication systems, where lubricants can be stored in bulk containers and dispensed through hose reels directly into the units being serviced. Walkden says that the dispensing units can assist with the depletion of contaminated oils and help the client improve housekeeping standards.
The dispensing and refilling of seven 1000 litre intermediate bulk containers will be done using seven pneumatically driven three-quarter inch double diaphragm pumps, each with its own changeover valves and in-line filter. This is achieved via seven three-quarter inch Cobra NS600 spring retractable hose reels with 15 metre hoses fitted with three-quarter inch high-volume non-drip oil dispensing nozzles, which are metered through resettable digital flow meters fitted for easy lubricant dispensing. Walkden points out that the airline is fitted with a drop-out particle filter and an airline filter/regulator/lubricator, which is piped up to the pneumatic pumps.
In addition to supplying and installing these systems, the scope of work included modifying the container by removing timber flooring and replacing it with a built-in drip tray covered by grating to form a work platform. It also included the supply and fitting of ventilation equipment and the fabrication of a hinged, lockable hose reel cabinet for easy access to hose reels and flow meters. Storage shelves were installed, and four IP67-rated 220V AC LED working lights were fitted inside the container. In addition 50 mm-wide diamond-grade reflection tape for the full length of the container body was supplied, and the container was sand-blasted and painted with a double-coat epoxy paint system. The final colour can be specified by the customer.
“This is the first of many containerised dispensing units,” Walkden says. “This solution can be used across all industries and can be modified to customers’ specifications. We look forward to working with new and existing clients throughout the African continent when rolling out this solution.”
For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, [email protected], www.boschrexroth.africa
Further reading:
4Sight OT Automation achieves prestigious AVEVA Endorsed Partner status
News
4Sight OT Automation, a leading industrial software solutions provider, has achieved Endorsed Partner status within the AVEVA Partner Network.
Read more...
Schneider Electric announces 2023 Global Alliance Partner Programme award winners
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards. Throughout 2023, Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partners supported customers in the digitalisation of industrial automation, delivering value with innovative initiatives, solutions and services.
Read more...
Siemens to acquire industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire the industrial drive technology business of ebm-papst. The business includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems.
Read more...
Bearings International fosters a segment strategy
Bearings International
News
Bearings International has a segment approach to the market, which places an intentional focus on key industries in South and sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to optimise operations, enhance uptime, and drive business sustainability and increased profitability outcomes for customers.
Read more...
Local robotics team’s journey to the world stage
News
In the heart of Cape Town, a group of young visionaries aged 12 to 17 is making waves in the world of robotics. Known as Texpand, this team from Pinelands has not only dominated the First Tech Challenge (FTC) in South Africa, but has also earned international acclaim for its innovative approach to engineering and problem solving.
Read more...
RS Group expands by 10 000 products
RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa has announced its Better World Claims Based Framework, enabling customers to select verified sustainable product alternatives. This provides suppliers with a standardised framework to accelerate the development and manufacture of more sustainable and responsible products.
Read more...
IRP 2023 could reset SA’s social and economic problems
News
ACTOM recently held a webinar on the ‘Draft IRP2023 Impact on the Manufacturing Sector’. South Africa’s Draft Integrated Resource Plan 2023 is a key document that outlines a comprehensive strategy for addressing the country’s energy security challenges, while also setting out its transition to a diversified energy mix, including renewables.
Read more...
Young scientists to showcase innovative research
News
Innovative South African research which includes a cost-effective triage test for real-time detection of TB and a nature-based technology that brings about environmental remediation, will be showcased at this year’s International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology in Tunisia.
Read more...
Moog takes a leadership position in lunar exploration
News
NASA is planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon, and resources such as water could eventually be harnessed from the lunar surface instead of being transported from Earth, and it has turned to industry to find ways to excavate and transport that icy regolith.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The weakest link
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Lately I’ve been getting an ever-increasing number of articles on cybersecurity in my inbox. It’s easy to put it on the backburner, but there is no doubt that this is a very serious problem that’s not ...
Read more...