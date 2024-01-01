Award-winning Gen AI solutions

April 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently hosted an exclusive event in South Africa on ‘Elevating Possibilities with Partners − a Showcase of GenAI Excellence’. This event brought together ten esteemed partners, including Synthesis Software Technologies, to highlight innovative advancements in the field of Generative AI (GenAI).

Dr Archie Arakkal, practice lead, and Darren Bak, head of Intelligent Data, represented Synthesis Software Technologies by delivering a captivating presentation that delved into the Synthesis GenAI Launchpad solution that highlights the potential to transform industries.

Demonstrating excellence

Synthesis emerged as a pioneer at the event, receiving the prestigious Prize of Excellence for the GenAI Launchpad solutions. This comprehensive portfolio of pre-built accelerators serves as a launchpad for businesses venturing into the GenAI realm. By providing pre-configured tools and resources, the GenAI Launchpad significantly reduces the time and resources needed to validate and accelerate proof of concept, enabling businesses to bring their GenAI ideas to life.

Forget piecing together disparate components and wasting valuable time. Our iterative process lets you:

• Validate AI concepts quickly with real-world data and feedback

• Continuously improve the solution through built-in learning loops

• Make data-driven decisions with clear insights into effectiveness

• Go to market faster with a robust, production-ready AI solution

Darren Bak explains that the chosen solution was highlighted to AWS sales and partner representatives, which included sales executives, account managers, solution architects and the partner support team that deals with sales and development. The promise of AI is undeniable, but the reality is often cumbersome deployments, unreliable outputs, and hype without practical guidance. The Synthesis GenAI Launchpad cuts through the chaos, offering a fully managed and best practice platform to prototype AI solutions rapidly in days.

Arakkal explains that people are hesitant to leverage off these technologies, therefore a live demonstration is needed to present the breadth of experience within the GenAI space. It shows just how effective these tools are if one is willing to overcome one’s fear of adopting modern technology.

Award-winning solutions

“This is a validation of years of improving a platform and enhancing services that users are ensured can be deployed to be architecturally safe, secure and scalable,” says Ariel Weber, partner manager at Synthesis. “It includes a whole library of plug-and-play solutions that actually work in the real world with local context and improvements over time.”

It is the type of product that has a widespread net for multiple types of clients that can benefit from its offerings. Bak believes it is for anyone who wants to delve into the art of the possible. For Arrakal, the audience is anyone interested in the GenAI space, irrespective of maturity. Synthesis’, The GenAI Launchpad frameworks from Synthesis can help any organisation that is ready to start.

Partnering for the future

This win underscores Synthesis’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of GenAI innovation and successful collaboration with AWS. By leveraging AWS’s innovative cloud infrastructure and suite of AI services, Synthesis can develop and scale its GenAI solutions efficiently. This collaboration allows Synthesis to offer robust and scalable solutions to clients across diverse sectors.

The event was more than just a showcase of GenAI excellence; it was a gathering of visionaries and innovators poised to redefine the technology and business landscape in Africa and beyond. Synthesis, with its award-winning solutions and unwavering commitment to innovation, stands at the forefront of this exciting field. In collaboration with AWS, Synthesis will continue pioneering advancements in GenAI, shaping the future of various industries and leave a lasting impact on the technological landscape. A special thank you goes to Gabriel Accad, Ushal Moonsamy, and Avika Ramdhani Bagwandin for coaching Synthesis through the process.

For more information contact Rubicomm, +27 82 340 2876 , [email protected], www.rubicomm.co.za





