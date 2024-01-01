Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Award-winning Gen AI solutions

April 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently hosted an exclusive event in South Africa on ‘Elevating Possibilities with Partners − a Showcase of GenAI Excellence’. This event brought together ten esteemed partners, including Synthesis Software Technologies, to highlight innovative advancements in the field of Generative AI (GenAI).

Dr Archie Arakkal, practice lead, and Darren Bak, head of Intelligent Data, represented Synthesis Software Technologies by delivering a captivating presentation that delved into the Synthesis GenAI Launchpad solution that highlights the potential to transform industries.

Demonstrating excellence

Synthesis emerged as a pioneer at the event, receiving the prestigious Prize of Excellence for the GenAI Launchpad solutions. This comprehensive portfolio of pre-built accelerators serves as a launchpad for businesses venturing into the GenAI realm. By providing pre-configured tools and resources, the GenAI Launchpad significantly reduces the time and resources needed to validate and accelerate proof of concept, enabling businesses to bring their GenAI ideas to life.

Forget piecing together disparate components and wasting valuable time. Our iterative process lets you:

• Validate AI concepts quickly with real-world data and feedback

• Continuously improve the solution through built-in learning loops

• Make data-driven decisions with clear insights into effectiveness

• Go to market faster with a robust, production-ready AI solution

Darren Bak explains that the chosen solution was highlighted to AWS sales and partner representatives, which included sales executives, account managers, solution architects and the partner support team that deals with sales and development. The promise of AI is undeniable, but the reality is often cumbersome deployments, unreliable outputs, and hype without practical guidance. The Synthesis GenAI Launchpad cuts through the chaos, offering a fully managed and best practice platform to prototype AI solutions rapidly in days.

Arakkal explains that people are hesitant to leverage off these technologies, therefore a live demonstration is needed to present the breadth of experience within the GenAI space. It shows just how effective these tools are if one is willing to overcome one’s fear of adopting modern technology.

Award-winning solutions

“This is a validation of years of improving a platform and enhancing services that users are ensured can be deployed to be architecturally safe, secure and scalable,” says Ariel Weber, partner manager at Synthesis. “It includes a whole library of plug-and-play solutions that actually work in the real world with local context and improvements over time.”

It is the type of product that has a widespread net for multiple types of clients that can benefit from its offerings. Bak believes it is for anyone who wants to delve into the art of the possible. For Arrakal, the audience is anyone interested in the GenAI space, irrespective of maturity. Synthesis’, The GenAI Launchpad frameworks from Synthesis can help any organisation that is ready to start.

Partnering for the future

This win underscores Synthesis’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of GenAI innovation and successful collaboration with AWS. By leveraging AWS’s innovative cloud infrastructure and suite of AI services, Synthesis can develop and scale its GenAI solutions efficiently. This collaboration allows Synthesis to offer robust and scalable solutions to clients across diverse sectors.

The event was more than just a showcase of GenAI excellence; it was a gathering of visionaries and innovators poised to redefine the technology and business landscape in Africa and beyond. Synthesis, with its award-winning solutions and unwavering commitment to innovation, stands at the forefront of this exciting field. In collaboration with AWS, Synthesis will continue pioneering advancements in GenAI, shaping the future of various industries and leave a lasting impact on the technological landscape. A special thank you goes to Gabriel Accad, Ushal Moonsamy, and Avika Ramdhani Bagwandin for coaching Synthesis through the process.

For more information contact Rubicomm, +27 82 340 2876, [email protected], www.rubicomm.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Generative AI for immersive real-time visualisation
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens will deepen its collaboration with NVIDIA to help build the industrial metaverse.

Read more...
AI is driving data centres to the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The data centre has become the cornerstone that links our digitally interconnected world. At the same time, the rapid growth and application of AI and machine learning (ML) is shaping the design and operation of data centres.

Read more...
Full-scale central control room simulator
Valmet Automation IT in Manufacturing
Valmet will deliver a full-scale central control room simulator to Nordic Ren-Gas, the leading Nordic green hydrogen and e-methane developer in Finland.

Read more...
Re-imagining business operations with the power of AI
IT in Manufacturing
inq. has introduced a range of artificial intelligence solutions to assist organisations across industry verticals in optimising business operations and improving internal efficiencies.

Read more...
Safe, sustainable cycling helmet technology
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Lazer Sport, one of Europe’s leading cycling helmet manufacturers, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to bring to market KinetiCore, its new proprietary rotational impact protection technology.

Read more...
Defending against modern-day cyber threats
IT in Manufacturing
The anatomy of cyber threats has changed, meaning that organisations can no longer rely on traditional cybersecurity solutions to protect their perimeter, but should instead rethink their data protection strategy and become proactive in their defence against breaches.

Read more...
Data centre sector 2024 market outlook
IT in Manufacturing
As the world adapts to the digital transformation of almost every aspect of everyday life, the data centre sector, which plays such a pivotal role in digitalisation, is constantly evolving.

Read more...
Reinventing the workforce in the age of generative AI
IT in Manufacturing
Generative AI has burst onto the scene. It appeared fast, and is evolving even faster. Its impact on value chains will fundamentally transform the nature of work, reshaping how businesses deliver value, and delivering better experiences for employees and customers.

Read more...
Automation in mining – the key to South Africa’s global competitiveness
IT in Manufacturing
Automation has the potential to revolutionise South Africa’s mining sector, improving efficiency and productivity, while also reducing cost.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved