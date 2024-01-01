Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2

April 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.

Programming the EtherCAT Terminal is effortless. It is programmed using TwinCAT 3 function blocks. The EL6821 also contains an integrated DALI bus power supply that can be switched off, with a guaranteed output current of 220 mA. The galvanically-isolated input voltage is supplied via an EL9562 EtherCAT power supply terminal. The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal is certified according to the DALI-2 standard.

This means that a maximum of 64 DALI control gears and 64 DALI control devices can be seamlessly integrated into a superordinate EtherCAT network via a compact terminal measuring 12 x 100 x 68 mm (W x H x D) . Commissioning and use of the EtherCAT Terminal are supported in a variety of ways. With signal LEDs as status indicators and two digital inputs, commissioning is child’s play. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it simple and easy to configure and parameterise the EL6821 and the DALI devices. The tried and tested TwinCAT 3 PLC library Tc3_DALI is available for programming.

