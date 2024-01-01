Flexible EtherCAT communication interface for DALI-2

The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal from Beckhoff allows up to 64 DALI/DALI-2 slaves and 64 DALI-2 input devices to be connected. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it easy to configure and parameterise DALI devices flexibly.
Programming the EtherCAT Terminal is effortless. It is programmed using TwinCAT 3 function blocks. The EL6821 also contains an integrated DALI bus power supply that can be switched off, with a guaranteed output current of 220 mA. The galvanically-isolated input voltage is supplied via an EL9562 EtherCAT power supply terminal. The EL6821 EtherCAT Terminal is certified according to the DALI-2 standard.
This means that a maximum of 64 DALI control gears and 64 DALI control devices can be seamlessly integrated into a superordinate EtherCAT network via a compact terminal measuring 12 x 100 x 68 mm (W x H x D). Commissioning and use of the EtherCAT Terminal are supported in a variety of ways. With signal LEDs as status indicators and two digital inputs, commissioning is child’s play. The TwinCAT 3 System Manager makes it simple and easy to configure and parameterise the EL6821 and the DALI devices. The tried and tested TwinCAT 3 PLC library Tc3_DALI is available for programming.
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Read more...Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Affordable building management system product range
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Schneider Electric has unveiled its EasyLogic Building Management System range, designed for basic building architectures, to the local marketplace. This is a complete and cost-effective range of field controllers and sensors that are both easy to install and scalable.
Read more...EtherCAT-based control technology for building automation Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Modern non-residential buildings place many high demands on building automation. This can be optimally implemented with EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff, which provides an efficient central automation architecture thanks to ultra-fast data communication.
Read more...PC-based control for university studies Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The IDEA box developed at Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences is designed to introduce students to the topic of Industry 4.0 in a simple and practical way. At the core of the corresponding demo case is PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Read more...Complete system for transparent energy monitoring Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Transparent energy monitoring reduces both machine downtime and the necessity to oversize the corresponding components. Added to these advantages are simplified preventive maintenance, and increased production efficiency. The wide range of PC-based control technology from Beckhoff offers a solution that can be optimally adapted to individual applications.
Read more...Data-driven battery production Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The availability of high-performance batteries at moderate prices is one of the most important factors for the success of electromobility. As a long-standing automation partner to the automotive industry, Turck Banner supports the major battery manufacturers with its know-how.
Read more...Condition monitoring in a forging press retrofit Beckhoff Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Significantly increased vibration on machines can result in many forms of negative impacts such as reduced system performance or damage to the machine and foundation. Using the example of retrofitting a forging press with a maximum press force of 2000 tons, Wölfel Engineering explains how efficiently the process was tailored and implemented with PC-based control and measurement technology from Beckhoff.