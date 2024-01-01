Editor's Choice
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions

April 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity. These versatile electric diaphragm pumps incorporate features that have previously not been available in a single pump solution. They are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve high efficiency and the best cost of ownership.


“The new EVO series is the next development from leading manufacturers, reflecting almost 100 years’ experience in pumping technology. This series integrates key benefits of ARO air-operated pumps, incorporating important features from other pump technologies, to offer an efficient electric diaphragm pump with controllability,” says national product manager, Joe Pinheiro. Conventional electric pumps normally have a double diaphragm design with a direct drive electric motor. The new ARO EVO pumps have a specially-designed triple diaphragm with an integrated variable drive, maintenance-free gearbox, and control panel. The leak-free design, with a secondary containment system, prevents the escape of hazardous fluids and oils, and is enhanced by automatic leak detection.

These low-maintenance pumps feature low pulsation, and have been designed for extended service life, even during high load conditions. Due to the high-resistance three chamber design, there is no need for a pulsation dampener. “It has a true deadhead when the downstream valve is closed, automatically preventing the pump spinning and holding the pressure.

EVO electrical diaphragm pumps can handle the most aggressive and corrosive fluids. They are available from BMG in a choice of two sizes and five different materials of construction. Size 2,5 cm pumps are equipped with a 2,2 kW gear motor and 3,0 kW VFD, that provides versatility for small batch and dosing applications. Size 5 cm pumps are equipped with a 5,5 kW gear motor and 7,5 kW VFD for large fluid transferring applications.

EVO metallic diaphragm pumps are manufactured in cast iron, aluminum, and stainless steel for applications that require durability and tensile strengths. Non-metallic options include polypropylene and conductive polypropylene for high corrosion resistance. This is especially useful for caustic services in the chemical industry.

These electric diaphragm pumps, which conform to stringent international quality and safety specifications, are also supplied with hazardous duty certifications for hazardous environments. Typical applications for these pumps are in processing, mining, wastewater treatment, manufacturing, and general industry.

Other important features of the pumps are easy installation and maintenance, even in confined spaces. Because this is a single pump system, there is no need for users to purchase accessories. With built-in control and monitoring capabilities, this system is IIoT ready, and offers full integration through PLC or HMI devices.

Also in BMG’s ARO range are the PRO series air-operated diaphragm pumps, designed to efficiently pump any type of liquid from clean and light, to medium viscosity, to highly corrosive and abrasive fluids. ARO pumps can also transfer large particles without damaging the pump.

Notable features include a seal-less, self-priming design, with low material shear and minimal maintenance requirements. These portable pumps are easy to install, and can run dry without damage. Most ARO diaphragm pumps are ATEX certified (CE Ex11 2GD X), enabling safe use in potentially explosive areas. This feature makes the ARO pumps ideal for underground applications such as dewatering.

ARO PRO series air-operated diaphragm pump air motors, which are lubrication-free, have positive sealing characteristics, and make use of a specially designed unbalanced air valve to prevent stalling issues associated with operation at low pressures. Exhaust valves divert cold air away from components that are prone to ice build-up.

Metallic and non-metallic air-operated diaphragm pumps are available from BMG in various materials and porting configurations to suit numerous applications, including transfer, loading/unloading/filling, re-circulation, system flushing, and batching/blending.

A range of speciality pumps is also available from BMG, including stainless steel sanitary pumps (FDA compliant), 2:1 and 3:1 high-pressure pumps, submersible double diaphragm pumps, air driven submersible pumps, antifreeze blending pumps, and UL-approved fuel transfer pumps.

BMG supports this range with a technical advisory service to ensure the selection of the most suitable pump for every application. The company also supplies a full range of ARO diaphragm pump parts and accessories for standard repair and maintenance requirements.

For more information contact Joe Pinheiro, BMG, +27 11 620 7372, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


