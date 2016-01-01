Megatech is expanding

April 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Megatech SA has been importing high quality industrial plant equipment and spare parts since 2016. Based in KwaZulu-Natal, the company specialises in electrical and mechanical equipment and instrumentation. Its very wide product range includes motors, switches, breakers, transformers, variable speed drives, cables, pumps, gearboxes, expansion joints (bellows), seals, industrial brakes, industrial clutches, fans, filters, strainers, hydrocyclones and valves.

A hallmark of its offering is excellent service with quick turnaround times. The company’s goal is to ensure customer satisfaction by supplying high quality parts and equipment from globally recognised brands, at low prices. Although based in KwaZulu-Natal, Megatech now also has customers in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, and with its fast-growing brands is poised to supply and deliver to all nine provinces in South Africa.

On top of its broad product range, Megatech has also partnered with international companies such as Armaturen Goetze, Plutos Tech and Huachang to offer industrial and electronic engineering services. These include:

• General plant maintenance and overhauling of equipment in accordance with OEM guidelines and applicable codes and standards.

• System design, configuration, commissioning and testing of instrumentation and control systems incuding DCS and PLC/scada.

• Upgrades, migrating from legacy to modern systems.

• Integration of standalone systems with main process control systems.

• Automation of manually operated systems, enabling optimum remote control.

• Installation of safety instrumented systems (SIS).

For more information contact Megatech, +27 31 942 9241 , [email protected], www.megatechsa.co.za





