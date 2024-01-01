Chain hoist friction clutch tester

April 2024 Motion Control & Drives

WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist. The FRKPS consists of a force transducer with chain adapters and a display unit. To perform the test, simply insert the force transducer into the chain and move it upwards against the base of the chain hoist to block the chain.

The force transducer is built as a shear beam, so it is unaffected by parasitic forces and torques, and the output signal is carried via cable to the hand-held indicator. To test every kind of chain hoist in the specified load range, you will need two chain adapters and three centring sleeves.

The additional digital hand-held display unit has all the necessary functions to process the output signals of sensors and display the measured value directly. The large dot-matrix display makes handling particularly easy. When you order the FRKPS, it comes in a robust aluminium case with a hand-held indicator, a force transducer, three centring sleeves, two chain adapters, a charger and a 10 metre cable.

WIKA stands out as the sole manufacturer providing this comprehensive solution for chain hoist testing. If you want to make testing your friction clutch easier than ever, the FRKPS is the perfect solution.

Credit(s)

WIKA Instruments





