Chain hoist friction clutch tester

WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist. The FRKPS consists of a force transducer with chain adapters and a display unit. To perform the test, simply insert the force transducer into the chain and move it upwards against the base of the chain hoist to block the chain.
The force transducer is built as a shear beam, so it is unaffected by parasitic forces and torques, and the output signal is carried via cable to the hand-held indicator. To test every kind of chain hoist in the specified load range, you will need two chain adapters and three centring sleeves.
The additional digital hand-held display unit has all the necessary functions to process the output signals of sensors and display the measured value directly. The large dot-matrix display makes handling particularly easy. When you order the FRKPS, it comes in a robust aluminium case with a hand-held indicator, a force transducer, three centring sleeves, two chain adapters, a charger and a 10 metre cable.
WIKA stands out as the sole manufacturer providing this comprehensive solution for chain hoist testing. If you want to make testing your friction clutch easier than ever, the FRKPS is the perfect solution.
More movement on the market
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.
Highly customisable robotic hand
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.
Grease degradation diagnosis technology
NSK is developing a world-first: a high-accuracy way of rapidly and accurately diagnosing the remaining life of lubricant grease. The company will provide the solution as a mobile app, enabling users to perform the onsite analysis of lubricant condition in bearings and linear motion systems.