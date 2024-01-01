Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Flow measurement transmitters with IO-link interface

May 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

Senseca, renowned for its innovative solid technology in flow measurement instrumentation, has introduced the enhanced OMNIPLUS range of transmitters that feature an intelligent IO-Link interface. The OMNIPLUS range now provides a powerful combination with a wide range of flow sensors. These can be used in a variety of applications, both in small machines and systems, and in large automation systems.

“Unique to Senseca, these transmitters are particularly suited to oil flow measurement applications, and include a new electronic head, while accommodating pressure ratings up to 500 bar,” said Jan Grobler, Senseca South Africa’s managing director.

The transmitters are protected by a stainless housing with a front panel made of scratch-resistant mineral glass. They are particularly robust devices and are waterproof. As well as being fully compatible with the analogue world, the OMNIPLUS offers convenient access to Industry 4.0 solutions via the standardised IO-Link interface. They give a high-resolution graphic 3 cm LCD display (128 x 64 pixels), with white backlighting and red alarm messages.

The IO-Link specifications include 10-Link V1.1, bit rate COM2 (38 400 bits/s), a minimum cycle time of 20 ms, SIO Mode, Port class A compatibility, block parameterisation, and data storage.

Their digital communications support intelligent condition monitoring such as:

• Readout of measured values.

• Readout of other process parameters.

• Configuring of the device.

The five-pole M12x1 connector simultaneously outputs signals, thereby providing connections for the analogue world: 4-20 mA or 0-10 V (configurable on the device), and two limit switches (each alternatively usable as frequency output).

“The OMNIPLUS-RRI/RRH encompasses the proven paddle-wheel principle, and these paddle-wheel flow sensors have now been extended across certain models. Our OMNIPLUS-VHZ can now digitally measure oil flow rates in hydraulic systems and transmit them to a higher-level control system via IO-Link if required. The OMNIPLUS-VHSX has applications over a wide range of viscous media, and supports machine builders and plant operators in monitoring flow rates such as hydraulic systems at pressures of up to 350 bar,” said Grobler.

“Senseca has definitely pulled out all of the stops in their enhancement of the OMNIPLUS range of transmitters, ensuring a perfect flow and a perfect measurement transmitter for all industries.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: [email protected]
www: www.senseca.com
Articles: More information and articles about Senseca


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Enhanced multifunctional mass flow meters and controllers for gases
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Building upon the success of the acclaimed FLEXI-FLOW Compact series, Bronkhorst presents an extensive line extension, offering unparalleled versatility and precision in gas flow measurement and control.

Read more...
The reliable flowmeters for challenging industrial processes
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Ultrasonic flowmeters have made enormous progress since their introduction into industrial measurement technology. The technology is now fully developed, but it still has a wide range of potential applications. Endress+Hauser is driving forward the development of its clamp-on flowmeters with time-of-flight ultrasonic measurement by improving performance, simplifying handling throughout the entire life cycle, and expanding the areas of application to include off-label uses.

Read more...
Fast and precise flow switches
Senseca Flow Measurement & Control
Senseca recently introduced the FF type series flow switch, which is specifically suited to the water, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors, and also finds application in general industry where pump protection is required.

Read more...
Future ready sensors
Pinnacle Process Safety and Valves Flow Measurement & Control
In today’s rapidly evolving technological environment, keeping pace with the latest advancements in instrumentation and gas detection is crucial. PPSV recognises this imperative, and collaborates with industry-leading manufacturers specialising in transmitters, valves, cameras, analysers, level measurement, and fire and gas detection, to provide cutting-edge solutions.

Read more...
Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters
Emerson Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.

Read more...
Optimisation of alkaline electrolysers
Samson Controls Flow Measurement & Control
his application study relates to the use of a smart meter valve in alkaline electrolysers, and is based on proven experience with one of the biggest hydrogen electrolyser producers in the world. The project proves that the smart meter valve’s added functionality creates an ideal setup in alkaline electrolysers for reducing cost and improving functionality and system performance.

Read more...
High-precision data loggers for wire and thermocouple probes
Senseca Temperature Measurement
Senseca, formerly the GHM Group, has launched new handheld meter/data loggers for Pt100 four-wire probes and thermocouple probes. These are redesigned with enhanced features.

Read more...
Preventing spills and improving operational efficiency
Flow Measurement & Control
In an industry where every spill carries a hefty price tag, Point Energy Partners found that the manual and low-tech systems at their saltwater disposal sites were a significant problem.

Read more...
Accurate flowmeter for oil & gas
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Promass Q, the high-tech Coriolis flowmeter from Endress+Hauser, is now also available for larger pipe sizes with maximum flow rates between 850 and 2400 tph.

Read more...
Optimising CIP processes with precision instrumentation
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
Many food and beverage manufacturers encounter challenges with CIP processes that take too long. Have you considered exploring potential solutions to address these issues?

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved