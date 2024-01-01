Design lubrication-free applications in seconds

igus has unveiled its point-and-shoot igusGO app, a cutting-edge solution that uses a mobile phone to photograph moving parts on equipment and immediately get information on a lubrication-free alternative. igus South Africa managing director, Ian Hewat says the new igusGO app uses a cloud platform with artificial intelligence to show the potential of motion plastics as an alternative to lubrication for over 450 applications in just a few seconds.
This free app allows users to simply take a photo of their application, whether it’s a bottling plant or an excavator. igusGO’s intelligence then gives recommendations on where igus products like bushes, linear bearings, spherical bearings, or cable carriers can be incorporated to reduce costs and extend service life without the need for lubrication.
Hewit says another useful feature of the app is its ability to recognise products for reordering purposes. For example, the technology makes it easy to reorder e-chains from the company’s vast energy chain series. The product recognition app allows users to photograph an installed e-chain, and the AI identifies the correct replacement part number from 50 available chain series.
The igusGO App is now available for free download on Android and iOS, and as a web version at app.igusgo.cloud. There are plans for future updates like integrating an AI chatbot to answer user questions.
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...Cable protection for longer runs igus
Polymer energy chain manufacturer, igus has introduced a new lighter weight e-chain for cable management and protection applications with large unsupported lengths and high fill weights. This was previously the domain of larger, more expensive energy chains.
Read more...Award-winning Gen AI solutions
Amazon Web Services recently hosted an exclusive event in South Africa on ‘Elevating Possibilities with Partners - a Showcase of GenAI Excellence’. This event brought together ten esteemed partners, including Synthesis Software Technologies, to highlight innovative advancements in the field of Generative AI.
Read more...AI is driving data centres to the edge Schneider Electric South Africa
The data centre has become the cornerstone that links our digitally interconnected world. At the same time, the rapid growth and application of AI and machine learning (ML) is shaping the design and operation of data centres.
Read more...Safe, sustainable cycling helmet technology Siemens South Africa
Lazer Sport, one of Europe’s leading cycling helmet manufacturers, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to bring to market KinetiCore, its new proprietary rotational impact protection technology.
Read more...Defending against modern-day cyber threats
The anatomy of cyber threats has changed, meaning that organisations can no longer rely on traditional cybersecurity solutions to protect their perimeter, but should instead rethink their data protection strategy and become proactive in their defence against breaches.
Read more...Data centre sector 2024 market outlook
As the world adapts to the digital transformation of almost every aspect of everyday life, the data centre sector, which plays such a pivotal role in digitalisation, is constantly evolving.