Design lubrication-free applications in seconds

March 2024 IT in Manufacturing

igus has unveiled its point-and-shoot igusGO app, a cutting-edge solution that uses a mobile phone to photograph moving parts on equipment and immediately get information on a lubrication-free alternative. igus South Africa managing director, Ian Hewat says the new igusGO app uses a cloud platform with artificial intelligence to show the potential of motion plastics as an alternative to lubrication for over 450 applications in just a few seconds.

This free app allows users to simply take a photo of their application, whether it’s a bottling plant or an excavator. igusGO’s intelligence then gives recommendations on where igus products like bushes, linear bearings, spherical bearings, or cable carriers can be incorporated to reduce costs and extend service life without the need for lubrication.

Hewit says another useful feature of the app is its ability to recognise products for reordering purposes. For example, the technology makes it easy to reorder e-chains from the company’s vast energy chain series. The product recognition app allows users to photograph an installed e-chain, and the AI identifies the correct replacement part number from 50 available chain series.

The igusGO App is now available for free download on Android and iOS, and as a web version at app.igusgo.cloud. There are plans for future updates like integrating an AI chatbot to answer user questions.

For more information contact igus South Africa, Ian Hewat, +27 11 312 1848, ihewat@igus.net, www.igus.co.za

Credit(s)

igus





