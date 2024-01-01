Supporting sustainable steelmaking

March 2024 Temperature Measurement

AMETEK Land is helping the steel industry meet global decarbonisation challenges with a range of solutions. With the steel industry responsible for approximately 7% of global manmade CO 2 emissions, finding a way to meet the ongoing demand for steel, while reducing and eventually eliminating carbon emissions, is a major challenge.

AMETEK Land offers steelmakers several temperature monitoring solutions to meet their challenges when transitioning to more sustainable methods of steelmaking. A specially designed solution, the Slag Detection System (SDS) leverages the capabilities of mid-wavelength thermal imaging to help deliver improved yields, higher quality steel, and reduced downstream processing for steelmaking operations. It is specially designed to withstand the harsh conditions of continuous operation in a steel plant, with minimal maintenance requirements.

Other solutions from LAND that play a part to help improve product quality, efficiency and reduce emissions include:

• The MWIR-640 390, a mid-wavelength thermal imager that provides reliable, robust and real-time thermal imaging measurements and imagery.

• The NIR-2K, a high-precision thermal imager capable of producing high-temperature measurements. It combines high accuracy with high-resolution measurement temperature distributions to identify hot and cold spots for process optimisation.

• The LWIR-640 longwavelength thermal imager provides high-precision temperature measurements and thermal profiles to control, document and visualise industrial processes continuously. It offers a full temperature measurement range of -20 to 1000°C.

Manfred Hayk, head of product management at AMETEK Land, said: “Process parameters are changing throughout the industry in a bid to bring down carbon emissions. We know that there is no single solution to carbon reduction in steelmaking. However, several changes to existing practices can each make a significant contribution to decarbonisation in the industry. We offer accurate, reliable, proven solutions for temperature measurements that support these changes. For example, switching to thermal imagers rather than dip thermocouples helps support decarbonisation efforts by reducing the use of consumables, and delivers more information to support process efficiency.”

For more information contact AMETEK Land, +27 12 464 1791, land.enquiry@ametek.com, www.ametek-land.com





