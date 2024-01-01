New pilot-operated relief valve

Emerson has introduced the Fisher 63EGLP-16 pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve (PRV) is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers. The new valve is certified under UL132 and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Section VIII.
With a pre-installed national pipe tapered (NPT) thread 5 cm male hex nipple, this new product serves the need for a solution with a 5 cm connection that provides the same benefit as traditional multi-ported valves, but with simplified installation and maintenance. For this application, the PRV must be connected directly to the tank, with no isolation valve between the tank and the PRV. This National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 58 code requirement presents challenges when testing the PRV while the tank is pressurised and in operation. The Fisher 63EGLP Pilot Operated Relief Valve addresses this and other issues because it is the only pilot-operated relief valve on the market designed specifically for this type of service. Operation is implemented with a dual pilot array. This provides redundancy and allows for removal of one pilot for testing while the other is operational.
Because this is a critical safety-related application, reliable operation over a long lifecycle is needed. This requirement is met by the 5 cm PRV, because it is similar in design to the Fisher 63EGLP 4-inch CL300 model, which has been proven in use over the past 10 years.
Compact valve position indicator Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Read more...Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.
Read more...Pulse valves for dust collection Emerson Automation Solutions
In process manufacturing, especially hard mineral mining, dust particles are unavoidable. If this pervasive dust is not effectively removed, it can accumulate throughout mines, plants and other facilities, becoming hazardous to workers and equipment.
Read more...Case History 191: The weakest link. Michael Brown Control Engineering
Which is the weakest link in a control loop? The answer, without any doubt is that, in most cases, the final control element is the weakest link.
Read more...High-flow solenoid valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.
Read more...Selection of two-port valves: an open and shut case SMC Corporation South Africa
Little consideration is generally given to two-port valves because they are often perceived as simple devices that only open and close to control downstream fluid supply. Although this is mechanically true, choosing the optimal two-port valve for your application can make a big difference, saving space, weight and energy consumption.
Read more...Emerson software optimises maintenance Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has announced the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application, a powerful software tool that combines Fisher control valve expertise with advanced analytic algorithms. The new app makes it possible for users to visualise an entire connected fleet of valves, while prioritising actions based on the health index of each valve.
Read more...New-generation vacuum pumps
Busch Vacuum Solutions has introduced the new MINK MM dry claw vacuum pumps. This new generation stands out for its minimal operating costs, low energy consumption and reduced CO2 footprint through reduced raw material requirements.