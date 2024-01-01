The role of technology in mining safety and environmental protection

Kate Collier.

Years since the rudimentary and now proverbial use of canaries in coal mines to detect hazardous conditions, mechanical and technology-based equipment is essential in the early detection of hazards, many of which may not be immediately visible or detectable by employees. The history of the use of technology in mining demonstrates its enormous value, particularly when combining increased safety with deeper and more advanced mining methods.

Is the law keeping up with technology in health and safety?

In recent years, South African mining safety legislation has made strides towards incorporating the use of technology, but this does not come without its own pitfalls. Systems for warning pedestrians near trackless mobile machinery or speed limiters on moving machinery are well used and understood, for example. The regulator, however, needs to strike a careful balance between keeping regulations and expectations of employers up to date, while remaining mindful of the practicalities of the real availability of technology in the South African market, reasonable expectations on capital allocation, and the protection of jobs.

Practical achievability is an important consideration in ensuring both the buy-in of industry and enthusiasm for these changes. The reason for technological advancement, and the benefits it may be expected to reap, cannot be a justification for the premature promulgation of legislation, that renders the law impossible to comply with. This is not to say that those laws should be discouraged – rather that careful consideration be given to the ability of the industry to comply with them.

There are many important legal developments that are contemplated and which should be encouraged. An example is the April 2023 draft amendments to regulation Chapter 16 of the regulations to the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA). This stipulates that missing person locator systems be implemented at mines with a significant risk of slope failure, requiring those mine operators to incorporate this technology into safety and emergency response. This can only be a positive development – assuming that industry, including suppliers and manufacturers of the systems, is fully prepared ahead of the effective date. This includes aspects such as completing the necessary risk assessments, identifying suppliers, allocating sufficient budget, safe testing and roll out, and adequate training of users.

Central to the safe and effective use of technology and AI in safety is the identification of appropriate checks and balances or safeguards. Over-reliance on technology can yield its own risks and present different dangers, which must also be factored into risk management. Technology can, and does, fail. The safe use of technology in safety management requires that the potential failure of technology be planned for.

One the greatest impact areas that we see for AI and technology in mine safety is its application in training. Virtual reality training can provide employees with realistic training, allowing for practical and safe assessment of employees in virtual workspaces and for safe cross-over between theoretical training to on-the-job application.

New technologies are also required to improve the efficiency of mining by improving ratios of products being mined versus waste being generated and disposed of. Such technologies focus on mechanical cutting, sensor-based ore sorting and diversion of waste at source. Further developments could see the introduction of improved extraction technologies to re-mine old waste and dispose of remaining waste on newer and safer waste facilities with a net positive effect on the environment. This would enhance the role of technology in protecting the environment and sustainable mining.



Garyn Rapson.

Incorporating green and renewable energy within mines

The mining industry has demonstrated a shift to incorporating green and renewable energy into medium- and long-term operational objectives. But chemical plants, processing facilities, refineries, and other hazardous installations are vulnerable to the risk of explosion and other devastating effects that risk environmental and employee safety. An approach to preventing harm in these circumstances is the incorporation of remote operability and monitoring. Minimising the need for direct human intervention in critical, but dangerous, operations reduces the risk of human error.

Advancements in data analytics and sensor technology facilitate real-time monitoring of safety parameters, enabling early intervention and risk mitigation. In this way, mining operations may minimise the environmental impact of their activities through early and automatic detection of data shifts that indicate possible risks. Many industrial machines already have enhanced capabilities to collect and interpret data that enable operators to track harmful emissions in real time. This may facilitate early corrections before any harm occurs to the environment, thus enabling a more sustainable and responsible approach to resource extraction and processing.

Is AI the ultimate solution?

Artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly alter the way mines approach risk assessments, environmental monitoring, impact predictions and training initiatives. By using digital twins, virtual environments, and simulated scenarios, designated officers can identify potential hazards and conduct training exercises without exposing personnel to real-life risks. In addition to minimising operational downtime and identifying unanticipated risks to human lives, maintenance teams can assess and inspect a virtual 3D environment before carrying out physical maintenance. 3D environments will also be valuable in emergency response and rescue situations to enhance environmental and employee safety before people are deployed to unsafe conditions.

However, the integration of AI and other automated solutions also presents challenges, particularly regarding data integrity. The effectiveness of such technology often lies in the quality, quantity and frequency of the data it relies on. Whether data is collected from manual input, or is gained from other technology such as sensors, videos, tracking devices or pressure monitors, there are risks inherent in both methods of data collection that must be catered for. Likewise, cybersecurity will become an important feature of safety protocols within health and safety frameworks given the impact that hacked or failed systems might have on human lives and the environment.

To tech or not to tech

In selecting appropriate technologies, a tailored approach is essential. Solutions must align with specific operational needs and safety requirements. They must be appropriate to the risks of the particular site and ensure that any hazards presented by the introduction or use of technology are addressed and controlled.

The selection of appropriate technology depends heavily on the competencies of those selecting it. Embracing innovation is a cornerstone of safety and environmental strategies. By prioritising proactive investment into technology, the industry can foster a culture of safety, sustainability and resilience.

