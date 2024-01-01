Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Panel building should be streamlined

March 2024 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

By Kovilan Chinnathambi, product manager at Schneider Electric.


Data centres run critical applications, and require equipment and infrastructure that operate at 100% uptime, as any downtime due to faulty components could have catastrophic ramifications.

By its very nature, a data centre’s operations go through continuous change, but the requirement for unwavering dependability and operational efficiency remains constant and non-negotiable.

Key components of data centres are electrical panels, which provide power to the racks, servers and cooling infrastructure. These panels should therefore be high-quality and type-tested to ensure safe and reliable operation and maximum power availability.

Panel builders working on data centre projects often face challenges that can be effectively mitigated through features that prioritise simplicity and seamless integration. They can significantly enhance their project outcomes by incorporating products designed to streamline implementation and deliver significant advantages.

One of the main challenges that panel builders have to overcome is to produce a board in the shortest possible time. A standardised design enables them to not only meet this requirement, but also reduce their labour time. A panel that is a complete system that has been fully type-tested and is a finalised design will lead to less ad hoc labour required to complete the build.

Positive impact on productivity

Using a pre-configured electrical panel can have a positive impact on the productivity and efficiency of the setup process, as each mounting plate and front plate is designed to accommodate various circuit breakers. These plates come pre-punched and pre-drilled, reducing the panel builder’s labour time by not having to cut or drill to mount components. The mounting plate is also specifically designed to make it easy to assemble in the least amount of time.

Considering that downtime in a data centre due to faulty equipment can have severe implications, the endorsement and assurance of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) are paramount for panel builders. With OEM solutions, the relationship and integration of the different components – from busbars to circuit breakers – are guaranteed.

The only way to guarantee uptime, reliability and safety is with a fully type-tested panel, where the panel is fitted with the same components that will be used to produce the board for end customers, and has been tested in a laboratory. This means that the performance of the circuit breakers fitted to the panel is guaranteed.

While a circuit breaker that is installed into a board and running at slightly elevated temperatures will not fail immediately, it will have a limited lifespan and is likely to fail prematurely. This not only speaks to the reliability factor, but also comes back to the cost of ownership for the end user.

Flexible configuration and easy scalability

When the panel is designed with modular components, allowing for flexible configuration and easy scalability, equally important factors for panel builders to keep in mind are modularity and scalability. This adaptability is especially key for data centres that need to accommodate changing IT equipment and power requirements over time. With a modular system, end users are not tied to what they bought initially, but can modify and extend the panels as their needs change over time.

Moreover, the inclusion of integrated circuit protection significantly improves the reliability of panels in data centres. These protective devices play a critical role in safeguarding sensitive equipment by preventing electrical overloads and short circuits. This reduces the risk of downtime and damage, making it an essential component for the smooth functioning of data centres.

A digital switchboard with connected circuit breakers is the ideal solution for a data centre environment as it allows the end user to monitor the electrical loads and pre-empt any potential trips or failures. This not only improves reliability, but also provides load information from the board itself, enabling the optimisation of loads in the data centre and the reduction of energy consumption.

A properly designed panel can provide many advantages for panel builders working on data centre projects, not only in terms of enhanced reliability, safety and performance, but also in terms of the total cost of ownership, scalability and modularity. Panel builders should thus choose a trusted OEM with a reputation for quality and safety, which is particularly crucial in data centres where equipment failure can have severe consequences.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Cables and wires for food and beverage
LAPP Southern Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The strict hygiene regulations for handling foodstuffs stipulate particularly complex requirements for electrical components. The cables and accessories used must withstand a wide range of chemical, thermal and mechanical loads, and also function perfectly at all times in refrigerated and damp rooms.

Read more...
Mesh networks: a multidirectional electrical superhighway
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today, many power industry stakeholders are faced with mounting requirements for improved grid reliability, resilience and distribution efficiency. It’s a challenge which requires power service providers to rethink their infrastructure. Enter mesh networks, which can overcome the limitations of traditional star networks.

Read more...
Cable protection for longer runs
igus Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Polymer energy chain manufacturer, igus has introduced a new lighter weight e-chain for cable management and protection applications with large unsupported lengths and high fill weights. This was previously the domain of larger, more expensive energy chains.

Read more...
Schneider Electric announces 2023 Global Alliance Partner Programme award winners
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Alliance Excellence Awards. Throughout 2023, Schneider Electric’s Alliance Partners supported customers in the digitalisation of industrial automation, delivering value with innovative initiatives, solutions and services.

Read more...
AI is driving data centres to the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The data centre has become the cornerstone that links our digitally interconnected world. At the same time, the rapid growth and application of AI and machine learning (ML) is shaping the design and operation of data centres.

Read more...
No guarantees - this is why you need a microgrid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The energy landscape is dynamic, robust and versatile. One option that is undoubtedly gaining exciting traction is the microgrid, offering a wide range of capabilities that benefit specific energy goals and resultant business strategies.

Read more...
Schneider Electric and NVIDIA collaborate to optimise data centre infrastructure
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to optimise data centre infrastructure and pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies.

Read more...
Access to energy – the African imperative
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The ongoing energy crisis has set back global progress on universal access to electricity. The good news is that microgrids are becoming the most cost-effective way to expand energy access in remote areas.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved