Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Moog takes a leadership position in lunar exploration

March 2024 News

NASA is planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon, and resources such as water could eventually be harnessed from the lunar surface instead of being transported from Earth. Scientists have discovered water ice in areas of the lunar South Pole that are permanently shadowed from the sun’s rays. NASA has turned to industry to find ways to excavate and transport that icy regolith through its Break The Ice Lunar Challenge.

Responding to the challenge, Moog assembled a team of engineers with expertise in mechanical, electrical, systems and robotics engineering to participate. Liam Hilbert, Moog’s technical project lead, explains how the team developed a robotic excavator concept designed to withstand extreme conditions on permanently dark areas of the moon.

In 2022, the Moog team developed a robotic lunar excavator concept based on NASA’s targets for size, scale and duration of a potential mission. The goal was to dig the icy regolith out of the ground and bring it to a site where the volatiles could be extracted, all while operating in an extremely cold environment. Turning the icy mixture into water was a separate challenge.

While the technology draws on Moog’s experience in space, and new ventures into construction, there are unique challenges associated with the Break the Ice Lunar Challenge. “Temperatures can reach -233°C, and the vehicle must operate in those temperatures. The surface is extremely cold, and the loss of heat due to conduction and radiation is a concern,” says Hilbert. Another element to consider is excavating in a low-gravity environment that makes it very difficult to dig. This must balance with mass and energy efficiency to be able to transport the regolith.

Using simulated regolith derived from a concrete mix specified by NASA, the team created and tested a prototype excavator at Moog’s facilities in New York. The concept vehicle uses a translating auger that penetrates the regolith, lifts it into the vehicle, and transports it to the processing site. On the lunar surface, the system would employ solar panels both on the vehicles and at the processing site to provide power to the vehicle batteries.

“Moog’s concept for an automated regolith excavation system is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the lunar surface. Cold temperatures, low gravity, and lunar dust contamination are some of the primary challenges we’re going to face,” explains Hilbert.

The Moog system is designed to excavate and transport thousands of kilograms of icy regolith for long distances, while also being mass and energy efficient.

The Moog team submitted a white paper outlining the technical details to NASA’s Break the Ice Challenge. In December 2022, NASA announced Moog as one of 15 winning teams.

Before lunar rovers are sent to excavate the icy regolith, NASA will conduct resource mapping on the moon’s South Pole using its Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). Equipped with Moog radiation-hardened avionics hardware, including the main computer and power management source for the rover, VIPER will land on the lunar surface at the end of 2024 for a 100-day mission. VIPER will help determine whether in situ resource utilisation such as water extraction may eventually enable long-term human lunar habitation.

NASA’s VIPER will give us a much better idea of what the conditions are like, and what form the icy regolith is in,” says Hilbert. Following the VIPER mission, the next milestone is NASA’s Artemis 3 mission, which will land a crew by the lunar South Pole at the earliest in 2025. Moog’s space products play a critical role during every stage of the Artemis missions, from liftoff to landing.

After winning NASA’s Break the Ice Challenge Phase 2, Level 1, the Moog team is excited to continue its involvement in lunar exploration. “There’s a lot of work to be done before Artemis III brings astronauts back to the moon, and we want to be a part of it,” concludes Hilbert.

For more information contact Willie Steyn, Customized Motion Controls, +12 653 6768, wsteyn@c-m-c.co.za, www.c-m-c.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Moog takes a leadership position in lunar exploration
News
NASA is planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon, and resources such as water could eventually be harnessed from the lunar surface instead of being transported from Earth, and it has turned to industry to find ways to excavate and transport that icy regolith.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The weakest link
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Lately I’ve been getting an ever-increasing number of articles on cybersecurity in my inbox. It’s easy to put it on the backburner, but there is no doubt that this is a very serious problem that’s not ...

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE builds support, trust into Africa
SEW-Eurodrive News
Companies in various sectors across Africa are wanting to harness the power of modern advancements in drive technology, and SEW-EURODRIVE is there with the solutions and the support.

Read more...
Dedicated to drives
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG has established a dedicated VSD workshop at the company’s Cape Town Engineering facility.

Read more...
SKF showcases circular economy solutions at Mining Indaba
SKF South Africa News
Mining is a key account segment for SKF globally, and SKF South Africa used Mining Indaba 2024 as a platform to spotlight its premium-brand mining and industrial product, technology, and service solutions.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth hydraulics and pneumatics training calendar
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has published its comprehensive training calendar for 2024.

Read more...
Interoperability is key to achieving sustainability in mining
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Mining companies of the future will prioritise building operational efficiency and resiliency to address volatility across their value chain. Companies that are ill equipped to address internal volatility will be less likely or able to address an increasingly volatile external market. . This was the message from Schneider Electric at this year’s African Mining Indaba.

Read more...
RS South Africa showcases test and measurement solutions
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at the MTE Moab Khotsong 2024 mining and technical exhibition in the Free State.

Read more...
The global motion control market
News
The global motion control market was valued at $21,7 billion in 2023.

Read more...
Industrial metaverse set to grow
News
The industrial metaverse is set to greatly enhance manufacturing engineering, training, safety and production.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved