The global motion control market

March 2024 News

The global motion control market encompasses a variety of components, systems and technologies utilised for the regulation and surveillance of movement and positioning for diverse categories of machinery and equipment. It includes a broad spectrum of sectors, such as manufacturing, automation, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. It is important due to its capability to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and operational safety of industrial processes. Additionally, the rising uptake of automation and robotics across industries stimulates the demand for motion control solutions, thereby encouraging market expansion. Technological advancements and intensified research and development investment are expected to contribute to substantial growth for this market in the forthcoming years.

Motion control is the application of advanced technology and methodologies that enable the precise manipulation and regulation of the movement of machines or systems. It involves a variety of essential components such as motors, actuators, sensors and controllers, which collectively facilitate accurate and efficient motion. It finds extensive application in diverse industries such as manufacturing, robotics, and automation, ultimately resulting in performance optimisation and enhanced productivity.

Motion control systems are found in a wide range of applications, including CNC machines, industrial robots, conveyor systems, and packaging equipment. By vigilantly monitoring and adeptly adjusting the movement of these systems, motion control allows for the achievement of precise positioning, meticulous control of velocity and seamless operation.

Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory from 2023 to 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 5%. By 2033, industry experts anticipate the market to reach an estimated value of $36 billion.

Based on extensive research, it can be confidently stated that the Asia Pacific region is poised to assume a dominant position in the market. This projection takes into account the rapid expansion of industries in the area, and also the escalating trend of automation in countries such as China and India. This surge in industrialisation has led to notable advancements in the adoption of motion control systems within the region. The influential presence of key market players, coupled with supportive initiatives taken by governments, has served to accelerate the widespread implementation of motion control technologies in the region.

AC servo motors are projected to assert their dominance owing to their extensive array of applications and exceptional precision control capabilities. It is also anticipated that the automotive segment will take centre stage as a leading force.

In the wider context of the global motion control market, it is the field of robotics that reigns supreme as the predominant application.

• Rockwell Automation revealed its plans to acquire Plex Systems, an advanced provider of cloud-native smart manufacturing platforms. This strategic decision is aimed at bolstering its capabilities in the digital transformation of industrial operations, signalling an ambitious move towards greater innovation and growth.

• Siemens made waves with the introduction of the groundbreaking motion control system, Sinamics S210. This revolutionary technology offers remarkable performance and efficiency, and is specifically designed to empower servo drive systems. With its ability to facilitate rapid acceleration and precise positioning in a variety of industrial automation applications, Sinamics S210 sets a new standard within the industry for cutting-edge innovation and technological advancement.

• The industry giant ABB made heads turn when it announced the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group. With ASTI being a leading manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots, this strategic move significantly bolstered ABB’s robotics and automation portfolio. This acquisition positions ABB as a comprehensive solutions provider in the realm of flexible and efficient material handling, allowing industries to benefit from the latest advancements in robotics and automation.

Key stakeholders in the worldwide motion control industry play a critical role in the advancement of cutting-edge motion control technologies. Their objective is to address the growing automation requirements and optimise industrial processes for enhanced efficiency.

Leading players are Rockwell Automation, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Bosch Rexroth, Mitsubishi Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Omron, Parker Hannifin, and Honeywell. Renowned for their cutting-edge solutions and advanced technologies, these companies serve a multitude of sectors including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and robotics. Their comprehensive portfolio encompasses an extensive array of offerings such as motors, drives, controllers, software, and sensors, facilitating accurate and dependable motion control across a wide range of applications.

For more information visit www.adroitmarketresearch.com





