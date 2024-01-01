RS South Africa showcases test and measurement solutions

March 2024 News

RS South Africa recently exhibited at the MTE Moab Khotsong 2024 mining and technical exhibition in the Free State.

Andrew Macnamara, director of MTE, said, “In light of the prevailing challenges confronting the mining sector, our exhibitions serve as invaluable platforms, offering essential solutions to enhance efficiency and showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation.” MTE, a division of IMD Conferences Exhibitions and Workshops, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. It has made a name for itself since 1993 through many exhibitions at mines and industrial operations across southern Africa.

“Participating in MTE events provides us with a unique opportunity to introduce the latest industrial technologies and solutions tailored to the design, construction and maintenance of operations,” added Erick Wessels, RS sales director. A highlight for RS at MTE Moab Khotsong 2024 was its test and measurement solutions, which provide the latest measurement technology for tomorrow’s innovations.

Its extensive range includes power supplies, signal generators, oscilloscopes, meters, spectrum analysers and electronic loads. Leading brands supplied are RS PRO, Aim-TTi, EA Elektro-Automatik, FLIR, Fluke, Keithley, Keysight, Pico Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix and Teledyne Lecroy.

“New technologies point the way and show how measurement and testing technology will develop in the coming years. Whatever your test and measurement requirements, RS has it covered,” concluded Wessels.

