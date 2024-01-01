Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

RS South Africa showcases test and measurement solutions

March 2024 News

RS South Africa recently exhibited at the MTE Moab Khotsong 2024 mining and technical exhibition in the Free State.

Andrew Macnamara, director of MTE, said, “In light of the prevailing challenges confronting the mining sector, our exhibitions serve as invaluable platforms, offering essential solutions to enhance efficiency and showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation.” MTE, a division of IMD Conferences Exhibitions and Workshops, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. It has made a name for itself since 1993 through many exhibitions at mines and industrial operations across southern Africa.

“Participating in MTE events provides us with a unique opportunity to introduce the latest industrial technologies and solutions tailored to the design, construction and maintenance of operations,” added Erick Wessels, RS sales director. A highlight for RS at MTE Moab Khotsong 2024 was its test and measurement solutions, which provide the latest measurement technology for tomorrow’s innovations.

Its extensive range includes power supplies, signal generators, oscilloscopes, meters, spectrum analysers and electronic loads. Leading brands supplied are RS PRO, Aim-TTi, EA Elektro-Automatik, FLIR, Fluke, Keithley, Keysight, Pico Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix and Teledyne Lecroy.

“New technologies point the way and show how measurement and testing technology will develop in the coming years. Whatever your test and measurement requirements, RS has it covered,” concluded Wessels.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Moog takes a leadership position in lunar exploration
News
NASA is planning for a sustained human presence on the Moon, and resources such as water could eventually be harnessed from the lunar surface instead of being transported from Earth, and it has turned to industry to find ways to excavate and transport that icy regolith.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The weakest link
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Lately I’ve been getting an ever-increasing number of articles on cybersecurity in my inbox. It’s easy to put it on the backburner, but there is no doubt that this is a very serious problem that’s not ...

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE builds support, trust into Africa
SEW-Eurodrive News
Companies in various sectors across Africa are wanting to harness the power of modern advancements in drive technology, and SEW-EURODRIVE is there with the solutions and the support.

Read more...
Dedicated to drives
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG has established a dedicated VSD workshop at the company’s Cape Town Engineering facility.

Read more...
SKF showcases circular economy solutions at Mining Indaba
SKF South Africa News
Mining is a key account segment for SKF globally, and SKF South Africa used Mining Indaba 2024 as a platform to spotlight its premium-brand mining and industrial product, technology, and service solutions.

Read more...
Bosch Rexroth hydraulics and pneumatics training calendar
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has published its comprehensive training calendar for 2024.

Read more...
RS PRO expands electronics engineering range
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
RS South Africa has expanded its RS PRO electronics engineering range with 1900 new products across 20 technologies.

Read more...
Interoperability is key to achieving sustainability in mining
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Mining companies of the future will prioritise building operational efficiency and resiliency to address volatility across their value chain. Companies that are ill equipped to address internal volatility will be less likely or able to address an increasingly volatile external market. . This was the message from Schneider Electric at this year’s African Mining Indaba.

Read more...
The global motion control market
News
The global motion control market was valued at $21,7 billion in 2023.

Read more...
Industrial metaverse set to grow
News
The industrial metaverse is set to greatly enhance manufacturing engineering, training, safety and production.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved