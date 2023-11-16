Wireless, smartphone-operated sound level meters

March 2024 Industrial Wireless

Local test and measurement company, TANDM has introduced the Brüel & Kjaer wireless, smartphone-operated 2245 and 2255 sound level meters to the South African market. The ICASA-approved advanced class 1 measurement solutions can be used as a standalone sound level meter (SLM), or paired with dedicated mobile apps and PC software. These devices feature an open API interface, real-time remote control, device configuration, and the streaming of live measurement data and audio.

The B&K; 2245 sound level meter is available in five versions, with features that simplify the measurement of exhaust noise, environmental noise, workplace noise and product noise. The B&K; 2255 offers the added benefit of acoustics assessments, like building acoustics.

“We are thrilled to be the local distributor of these two quality products. B&K; sets the standard when it comes to measurement devices. Very few entry-level SLMs offer this wide range of capabilities with such ease of use, so it’s great to offer the local industry a best-in-class product,” says Elton Murison, director of TANDM.

Both instruments are supported by a range of apps tailored to specific jobs, and offer an optional smart docking station that automatically transfers stored data to a network. The calibrator autodetection function provides rapid and error-free calibration, giving users peace of mind when it comes to accuracy. Other key features include a single measurement range of 22,7 to 140,6 dB(A) from noise floor to maximum level, a frequency range of 6 Hz to 20 kHz, and 16 GB of internal storage.

For more information contact Elton Murison, TANDM, +27 87 092 0920 , e.murison@tandm.co.za, www.tandm.co.za

Credit(s)

TANDM Technologies





