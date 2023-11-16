Wireless, smartphone-operated sound level meters

Local test and measurement company, TANDM has introduced the Brüel & Kjaer wireless, smartphone-operated 2245 and 2255 sound level meters to the South African market. The ICASA-approved advanced class 1 measurement solutions can be used as a standalone sound level meter (SLM), or paired with dedicated mobile apps and PC software. These devices feature an open API interface, real-time remote control, device configuration, and the streaming of live measurement data and audio.
The B&K; 2245 sound level meter is available in five versions, with features that simplify the measurement of exhaust noise, environmental noise, workplace noise and product noise. The B&K; 2255 offers the added benefit of acoustics assessments, like building acoustics.
“We are thrilled to be the local distributor of these two quality products. B&K; sets the standard when it comes to measurement devices. Very few entry-level SLMs offer this wide range of capabilities with such ease of use, so it’s great to offer the local industry a best-in-class product,” says Elton Murison, director of TANDM.
Both instruments are supported by a range of apps tailored to specific jobs, and offer an optional smart docking station that automatically transfers stored data to a network. The calibrator autodetection function provides rapid and error-free calibration, giving users peace of mind when it comes to accuracy. Other key features include a single measurement range of 22,7 to 140,6 dB(A) from noise floor to maximum level, a frequency range of 6 Hz to 20 kHz, and 16 GB of internal storage.
Automated equipment monitoring SKF South Africa
Industrial Wireless
When it comes to product design, engineering and development, SKF has always opted for a multi-faceted approach. Ticking all these boxes is the new SKF Axios; a simple, scalable, cost-effective, and cloud-based end-to-end predictive maintenance solution for rotating equipment, from SKF and Amazon Web Services.
Read more...Taming the terrain Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Effectively monitoring and controlling water distribution networks is crucial if we are to avoid wasting this valuable, life-preserving resource. Wireless telemetry systems play a vital role in this task, collecting data from remote locations and transmitting it to a central control station for real-time monitoring and control.
Read more...Assessing the order of events Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Being able to monitor plant alarms and events in real time, in chronological order, is critical when a plant experiences an avalanche of alarms caused by an abnormal event. Sequence of events modules can be used to cut unplanned plant downtime and reduce operational costs.
Read more...Protecting Australia’s harbours from a silent threat Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed the addition of remote monitoring to the existing cathodic protection (CP) systems at five berths in Port Kembla, Australia. This will enhance their surveillance and provide accurate energy monitoring.
Read more...RFID made simple Pepperl+Fuchs
Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication.
Read more...How lighting solutions support lean manufacturing processes Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The philosophy of lean principles is a big trend in the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasises using time and resources as efficiently as possible in order to reduce waste and focus on value-added activities. Here are four examples of how lighting solutions can help increase efficiency by addressing common sources of wasted time and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Read more...Programmable LED indicators Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner is expanding its portfolio of LED lights with the robust LED indicators of the K100 series. These units improve workflow and reduce downtime through clearly communicated status information.
Read more...Trends in the test and measurement industry TANDM Technologies
News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.
Read more...Optimising automated seed production Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck’s compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.