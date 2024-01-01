Energy-efficient control with smart electrical panels

March 2024 Smart Home Automation

In today’s world, where energy scarcity and rising costs are pressing concerns, Legrand’s Smart electrical panel with Netatmo offers a solution. This complete system provides reliable control over electrical installations, and effective tracking of energy consumption.

A single app for comprehensive control

Components of this system are fully compatible with Arteor, with Netatmo wiring devices. Just like Arteor with Netatmo, users need to begin the installation with a gateway module, the brains of the operation. This system is available in both a DIN rail-mount version or Arteor with a Netatmo gateway kit. The gateway acts as an interface between the router and the connected products. Modules available for the Smart electrical panel include a connected electricity meter, a 16 A lighting latching relay and a 20 A contactor.

By downloading the Home+ app from the Google Play or Apple App store, users are able to control their home intelligently by managing all electrical aspects remotely from anywhere in the world, or by voice command through their preferred voice assistant (Google, Apple or Amazon). Users can talk to their home with smart speakers, giving instructions like “Okay Google, turn on my security light” or “Hey Siri, turn on the pool pump”.

When Eskom reduces the load, the smart electrical panel allows users to selectively turn off high-consumption loads like electric geysers, ensuring uninterrupted power for essential devices.

Monitoring energy consumption

The connected electricity meter is key for monitoring energy use. It provides detailed insights into the home’s total electricity consumption history, enabling users to track usage on a daily, weekly, monthly, or annual basis. This data is crucial for identifying high-consumption devices and improving overall energy efficiency.

Advanced control for high-consumption appliances

The connected latching relay revolutionises lighting control. This device integrates seamlessly into wireless switches in the Arteor with Netatmo range, allowing users to control lighting remotely and to set up personalised schedules, while monitoring consumption.

For appliances with high energy consumption, the connected contactor offers local and remote control, including operation in peak/off-peak automatic modes or as a conventional ON/OFF power contactor. This ensures efficient management of devices like electric geysers and swimming pool pumps.

Smart, energy-efficient solutions

Legrand’s commitment to fostering smart, energy-efficient homes in South Africa is evident in these user-friendly systems that are enhanced by comprehensive technical support and advisory services throughout southern Africa.

Legrand’s smart electrical panels with Netatmo home control solutions are more than just a technological advancement; they are a step towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, aligning perfectly with Eskom’s load limiting schedule, in order to create smarter, more resilient homes.

