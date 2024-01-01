Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Smart Home Automation



Print this page printer friendly version

Energy-efficient control with smart electrical panels

March 2024 Smart Home Automation

In today’s world, where energy scarcity and rising costs are pressing concerns, Legrand’s Smart electrical panel with Netatmo offers a solution. This complete system provides reliable control over electrical installations, and effective tracking of energy consumption.

A single app for comprehensive control

Components of this system are fully compatible with Arteor, with Netatmo wiring devices. Just like Arteor with Netatmo, users need to begin the installation with a gateway module, the brains of the operation. This system is available in both a DIN rail-mount version or Arteor with a Netatmo gateway kit. The gateway acts as an interface between the router and the connected products. Modules available for the Smart electrical panel include a connected electricity meter, a 16 A lighting latching relay and a 20 A contactor.

By downloading the Home+ app from the Google Play or Apple App store, users are able to control their home intelligently by managing all electrical aspects remotely from anywhere in the world, or by voice command through their preferred voice assistant (Google, Apple or Amazon). Users can talk to their home with smart speakers, giving instructions like “Okay Google, turn on my security light” or “Hey Siri, turn on the pool pump”.

When Eskom reduces the load, the smart electrical panel allows users to selectively turn off high-consumption loads like electric geysers, ensuring uninterrupted power for essential devices.

Monitoring energy consumption

The connected electricity meter is key for monitoring energy use. It provides detailed insights into the home’s total electricity consumption history, enabling users to track usage on a daily, weekly, monthly, or annual basis. This data is crucial for identifying high-consumption devices and improving overall energy efficiency.

Advanced control for high-consumption appliances

The connected latching relay revolutionises lighting control. This device integrates seamlessly into wireless switches in the Arteor with Netatmo range, allowing users to control lighting remotely and to set up personalised schedules, while monitoring consumption.

For appliances with high energy consumption, the connected contactor offers local and remote control, including operation in peak/off-peak automatic modes or as a conventional ON/OFF power contactor. This ensures efficient management of devices like electric geysers and swimming pool pumps.

Smart, energy-efficient solutions

Legrand’s commitment to fostering smart, energy-efficient homes in South Africa is evident in these user-friendly systems that are enhanced by comprehensive technical support and advisory services throughout southern Africa.

Legrand’s smart electrical panels with Netatmo home control solutions are more than just a technological advancement; they are a step towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, aligning perfectly with Eskom’s load limiting schedule, in order to create smarter, more resilient homes.

For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971, legrand.south-africa@legrand.co.za, www.legrand.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 444 7971
Email: legrand.south-africa@legrand.co.za
www:
Articles: More information and articles about Legrand


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The advantages of track busways
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
A reliable and flexible power distribution system is an essential element in manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, where facilities require upgrades to enhance efficiency and optimise productivity. The key advantage of a track busway system is that users are able to bring the power source to the machines and equipment, instead of trying to wire machines back to the power source at a distant panel board.

Read more...
High power delivery for modern devices
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand South Africa has extended its range of Arteor wiring devices, with the recent launch of the new Arteor 1 module USB chargers.

Read more...
Enhancing sustainability in electrical and digital building infrastructure
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand South Africa has introduced a new services and solutions plan that is tailored to meet exact customer requirements, at the same time ensuring the highest standards in electrical and digital building infrastructure.

Read more...
Legrand’s UPS solutions for data centres
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
Continuity of operations during power outages is critical in all sectors of business and has become even more important in digital environments like data centres.

Read more...
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets
Legrand Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets have been designed for safe use in corrosive conditions and in areas requiring a high level of hygiene.

Read more...
Legrand’s new P17 Tempra Pro plugs
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
New to Legrand’s range of plugs and sockets is the versatile P17 Tempra Pro range, which has been developed for safe installation in indoor and outdoor environments.

Read more...
Legrand’s Starfix ferrules, crimping tools and applicators
Legrand Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Starfix ferrules, cable crimping tools and applicators are designed for new installations and renovations in commercial installations, offices and domestic environments.

Read more...
Legrand’s Netatmo smart weather stations
Legrand Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Legrand’s Netatmo smart home weather stations are an easy and efficient way to understand and monitor a home’s indoor and outdoor environment.

Read more...
Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership
Legrand News
Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting ...

Read more...
Legrand offers 24/7 healthcare support to the elderly and those in lockdown
Legrand News
Legrand’s integrated healthcare solutions, which provide 24-hour support for the elderly and those in lockdown who need help, encompass a range of alarm and call systems, designed for safe and reliable ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved