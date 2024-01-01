Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Automating precision tasks

March 2024 Motion Control & Drives

A new low-cost modular robotics kit from motion plastics manufacturer, igus, makes automation extremely easy and affordable for manufacturing companies in South Africa. Cost-effective automation is the best possible solution for gripping, turning, pivoting and placing items and returning them to their initial position – especially in the case of simple pick-and-place tasks performed over a long period of time. Lubrication- and maintenance-free robolink components can be arranged for a multitude of tasks, and are a cost-effective way of ensuring more efficient processes.

igus South Africa’s managing director, Ian Hewat says that this also applies to small- and medium-sized enterprises that are becoming increasingly exposed to external competitive pressure. “Our robolink modular robot joint kits give manufacturers easy entry into the world of automation, easily and cost-effectively,” he explains.

Highly configurable

He adds that the igus range of robolink products offers low-cost components made of lubrication-free and maintenance-free plastics. With the modular principle, the user can create a simple automation solution in a very short time. In addition, the user can put together systems individually, either with single components such as gearboxes that can then be combined, or with completely pre-assembled articulated arms, whose lightweight construction and size make them especially flexible.

With the possibility of modular combination, the customer receives a system that can be used for a wide variety of robotics tasks. The advantage of robolink is that repetitive and time-consuming tasks, that are mostly performed by hand, can be automated very easily. And all this can be done simply at a fraction of the cost of a classical industrial robot. In this way, better and more efficient use of resources can be made,” says Hewat.

He explains that the robolink modular kit enables the user to individually assemble a system consisting of joints with different gearboxes, motors and connecting elements. The robolink D joints are the moving connecting pieces that are located between the robot arm’s individual connecting plates, and are operated with a direct drive and a stepper motor.

Made to last

Different joint sizes with worm gears or strain wave gears are available for the user to choose from. In the case of worm gears and strain wave gearing, the motor is located directly on the axis and, depending on the application, can be installed as a waterproof motor – for example where spray water occurs. The joints can be operated with motors from other manufacturers in addition to those obtainable from igus.

As all robolink components are also available as individual joints, they can be combined with each other or with special components, and also with highly durable drylin E kits for gantry robots. For example, a multi-axis articulated arm can move on a lubrication-free drylin E linear axis. The robolink D connecting elements link the robot arm’s individual joints to each other. They include the base with which the robot can be mounted on a surface, and the connecting elements for joints.

The robolink joint systems are available as ready-made robot arms with two to five axes. Due to the modularity of the kit, however, they can be extended and adapted as often as required, as all components are also available as individual units. This provides maximum flexibility in the automation process at all times, and makes it possible to construct an articulated joint system according to individual needs. Flexible addition of control unit, gripper, suction and other components are also available.

For more information contact igus South Africa, Ian Hewat, +27 11 312 1848, ihewat@igus.net, www.igus.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 1848
Email: sales.sa@igus.de
www: www.igus.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about igus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Asset reliability care field dominated by WearCheck
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck has solidified its position as a leading player in the asset reliability care sector.

Read more...
Revolutionising manufacturing: the impact of machine learning in robotics
Motion Control & Drives
The integration of machine learning (ML) into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, in particular the manufacturing sector. Yaskawa South Africa is at the forefront of embracing this transformative technology to optimise innovation and propel the manufacturing industry forward.

Read more...
Chain hoist friction clutch tester
WIKA Instruments Motion Control & Drives
WIKA’s FRKPS chain hoist test set is a reliable and efficient way to test the friction clutch on your chain hoist.

Read more...
Why artificial intelligence matters in robotic technology
Motion Control & Drives
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, gives his insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, with its advantages and challenges, and makes predictions for the future.

Read more...
ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems
Motion Control & Drives
When setting target ISO fluid cleanliness codes for hydraulic and lubrication systems, it is important to keep in mind the objectives that need to be achieved.

Read more...
Ball screws for electric injection moulding machines
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is introducing an advanced high-speed, heat-resistant version of its ball screws for high-load drive applications. This innovative new product is ideal for electric injection moulding machines tasked with manufacturing high-cycle, thin-wall products in short cycle times.

Read more...
The world’s greatest model railway
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Located in Hamburg’s traditional warehouse district, Speicherstadt features the largest model railway in the world, and is one of the most exciting tourist attractions in Germany.

Read more...
High strength bolting solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Nord-Lock Expander System pivot pin components offer dependable solutions that combat the challenges of lug wear in the marine and shipping sector.

Read more...
Ocean-floor seismometer
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Geophysicists depend on seismometers to monitor earthquakes generated by the motion of tectonic plates. In order to function, the instruments need to be levelled prior to operation. To achieve this, Canadian seismic specialist, Nanometrics combines sophisticated gimbals and microprocessors with ultra-reliable, efficient stepper motors from Faulhaber.

Read more...
Power transmission solutions for tough industries
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Regal Rexnord Falk product range, which encompasses industrial gear units, low-speed backstops, couplings, bearings, and chain conveying solutions, is designed to minimise ownership costs and maximise the productivity of capital equipment investments.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved