Why artificial intelligence matters in robotic technology

March 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Yaskawa is a pioneer in innovative automation and robotics technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a groundbreaking force in many sectors, including transportation, healthcare, finance and agriculture. In robotics, AI is redefining the landscape, and also human-machine interaction. Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, gives his insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, with its advantages and challenges, and makes predictions for the future.

The speed at which AI is being integrated into our rapidly advancing digital world makes it critical for industries to adopt it, and this is especially true for robotics. Crackett calls AI “the cognitive powerhouse behind the physical capabilities of robots, influencing everything from design and functionality to adaptability in diverse environments”. AI provides robots with unmatched precision and efficiency, optimising actions through machine learning algorithms for enhanced productivity and accuracy. It also improves safety standards, as it enables robots to navigate complex environments, detect potential hazards, and execute tasks with a focus on minimising risks, which promotes worker safety. AI also enables robots to make split-second decisions based on data analysis – a critical capability in dynamic environments like manufacturing floors, or autonomous vehicles that work along a production line.

It is equally critical to acknowledge AI’s potential shortcomings. As AI becomes standard in robotics, ethical concerns may arise, which demand careful consideration and regulation regarding the ethical use and accountability of AI-driven robots. Crackett explains that “overcoming challenges and addressing any limitations in current AI models is essential for the continued advancement of AI-driven robotics”. Harmonious collaboration between AI-driven robots and human workers is necessary, as the integration of collaborative robots (cobots), need not mean the elimination of manual labour. Cobots are designed to work alongside humans, taking on more labour-intensive tasks, and freeing up capacity for upskilling and career development.

The future looks promising for AI and machine learning. Robots are capable of adapting, learning, and performing increasingly complex tasks. “Synergy between humans and robots is key, with AI facilitating seamless collaboration, complementing human skills, and augmenting workforce capabilities. A focus on ethical development is imperative for the future of AI in robotics, ensuring transparent and ethical AI practices in order to build trust and ensure responsible deployment across industries,” concludes Crackett.

