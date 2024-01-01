Cloud-based inventory management software

March 2024 Level Measurement & Control

The Netilion Ecosystem includes Netilion Inventory, a cloud-based inventory management software designed to help businesses manage their stock inventory, streamline inventory processes, and improve operational efficiency. Netilion Inventory provides a centralised platform where users can track, monitor, and optimise their inventory, preventing stockouts, and reducing excess inventory. It also offers a seamless plug-and-play digital interface to the field assets, providing a user-friendly experience for inventory management − anywhere, anytime. It enables you to:

• Manage your stock with precision.

• Achieve fast reactions and forecasts.

• Manage supply chains with transparency.

Netilion Inventory also has value-adding features such as dashboards, inventory tracking, inventory locks, linearisation capability, and map visualisation. In conjunction with the Micropilot FWR30 radar level sensor, which is the first cloud-based radar sensor from Endress+Hauser, Netilion Inventory digitises measuring points in the blink of an eye. It also delivers precise, process-relevant information, where previously only assumptions were possible. This combination helps users to optimise their logistics and storage processes, and ultimately increases production efficiency in areas such as stock handling, in-time reordering and proactive inventory management.

Process examples include irrigation systems or liquid fertilisers for agriculture, additives, and cleaning agents for the food industry, and liquefiers for concrete production. Level measurement is vital for accurate inventory management in these production processes. It also ensures safety and compliance, while improving efficiency and product quality. Netilion Inventory and Micropilot FWR30 unlock the door to easy and cost-effective inventory management control.

A cloud-based application software for remote inventory management

Contactless time-of-flight measurement methods for determining levels have been an integral part of the Endress+Hauser portfolio for more than 50 years. To enable simple inventory monitoring, Endress+Hauser now offers the web application, Netilion Inventory. This web application is optimised for use on mobile devices and meets the highest security and data protection requirements.

The combination of a level sensor and Netilion Inventory offers more than just current measuring values. A clearly arranged dashboard provides an overview of your entire inventory. Not only is the respective level displayed, but also the calculated volume, providing insight to the user at any time on exactly how much product is in the tank and how much free storage capacity is still available in case of reordering. Timely reordering can be initiated by push messages without the time-consuming manual control of individual tanks and containers.

When threshold values are reached, an email notification is triggered to notify users. Even in the case of material losses outside of business hours, the defined people are informed via push messages. This means theft or leakage can be detected and tracked faster. This function can be used within the company, and also when collaborating with external partners such as suppliers and customers.

Netilion Inventory offers a modern and easy solution to plan your reorders proactively, without waiting for minimum stock levels to be reached. The software automatically generates a forecast from the historical consumption of the last two weeks. In addition, a glance at the consumption history allows data-driven projections and predictions to be drawn about normal demand in order to help identify any process deviations. The Map feature helps with internal and external logistics, and can support route planning by providing a visual geographical overview of all stocks on a map. Meanwhile, Inventory Lock provides alerts for unauthorised actions taking place in your inventory and configures requirements to allow bar activity.





In summary, Netilion Inventory offers real-time visibility, centralised inventory management, automated data capture, forecasting capabilities, collaboration and communication, mobile accessibility, and analytics and reporting. These advantages can help businesses optimise their inventory management processes, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





