Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. The Series 327C design has a balanced poppet construction that permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities. Facilities like these can have hundreds or even thousands of valves installed throughout their processes and systems. Even one malfunctioning valve can disrupt critical gas and fluid flows, impacting process quality and forcing unscheduled downtime and extra maintenance.
The ASCO Series 327C combines reliability and durability to increase operational efficiency and improve process certainty. The valve features a unique, two-layer dynamic seal technology that provides low friction and excellent stiction resistance, helping ensure reliable valve operation in environments with temperatures ranging from -60 to 90°C. In addition, the valve is SIL 3 Capable, demonstrating a high level of performance integrity and a very low risk of failure over its lifecycle.
Power plants and refineries have demanding, high-flow gas and fluid delivery processes, and need valves that are efficient, reliable and easy to maintain across thousands of hours of operation. The 327C provides the reliable performance these facilities require, improving operational efficiency by minimising unnecessary maintenance trips and extending the intervals between proof tests. It can help streamline supply chains and simplify specification complexities for global industrial users by providing a single, globally-approved solution for high-flow solenoid valve applications. The valve also offers a unique electrical test connection to minimise field commissioning time and prevent moisture ingress in storage.
Compact valve position indicator Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies. The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.
Emerson software optimises maintenance Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has announced the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application, a powerful software tool that combines Fisher control valve expertise with advanced analytic algorithms. The new app makes it possible for users to visualise an entire connected fleet of valves, while prioritising actions based on the health index of each valve.
Inline pumps for space-saving applications
Pump manufacturer, KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its latest EtaLine range of inline pumps, including the advanced EtaLine Pro for diverse applications such as HVAC, industrial recirculation, and heating systems.
New pilot-operated relief valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced a pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers.
New technology for hygienic diaphragm valves
An essential component in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages is the diaphragm valve. Until recently the choice was between forged and cast body variants, but this is now being challenged by a new ground-breaking technology.
Streamline your valve selection Festo South Africa
Automation specialist, Festo recognises the value of time in the dynamic world of process automation. To cater for this, we have introduced an innovative online configurator tool to transform the way in which engineers and procurement professionals select and size process valves.
Innovative series of direct-operated valves
Moog has launched two new direct-operated valve series. Each series, with its unique features and capabilities, is designed to boost machine reliability and optimise costs for machine builders.