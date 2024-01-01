High-flow solenoid valve

Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. The Series 327C design has a balanced poppet construction that permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities. Facilities like these can have hundreds or even thousands of valves installed throughout their processes and systems. Even one malfunctioning valve can disrupt critical gas and fluid flows, impacting process quality and forcing unscheduled downtime and extra maintenance.

The ASCO Series 327C combines reliability and durability to increase operational efficiency and improve process certainty. The valve features a unique, two-layer dynamic seal technology that provides low friction and excellent stiction resistance, helping ensure reliable valve operation in environments with temperatures ranging from -60 to 90°C. In addition, the valve is SIL 3 Capable, demonstrating a high level of performance integrity and a very low risk of failure over its lifecycle.

Power plants and refineries have demanding, high-flow gas and fluid delivery processes, and need valves that are efficient, reliable and easy to maintain across thousands of hours of operation. The 327C provides the reliable performance these facilities require, improving operational efficiency by minimising unnecessary maintenance trips and extending the intervals between proof tests. It can help streamline supply chains and simplify specification complexities for global industrial users by providing a single, globally-approved solution for high-flow solenoid valve applications. The valve also offers a unique electrical test connection to minimise field commissioning time and prevent moisture ingress in storage.

