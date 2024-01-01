Emerson software optimises maintenance

Emerson has announced the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application, a powerful software tool that combines Fisher control valve expertise with advanced analytic algorithms. The new app makes it possible for users to visualise an entire connected fleet of valves, while prioritising actions based on the health index of each valve. This helps plant personnel optimise valve repair activities, resulting in faster and better maintenance decisions and leading to reduced downtime.
Most process plants and facilities have hundreds of control valves installed and operating in various applications. These valves have multiple parts that must frequently move in concert to regulate flows of process media, with some of these parts coming into constant, direct contact with the media. These operating conditions create wear and tear, requiring maintenance personnel to track the condition of each valve. This is typically done by examining each valve individually, either locally or remotely, a time-consuming endeavour that requires a high level of expertise to ascertain valve health and follow-up action.
The Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application speeds and simplifies this control valve monitoring task by providing a user-friendly interface, with intuitive graphics that are easy to understand. The app includes Emerson’s Valve Health Index, produced by a proprietary algorithm, which shows plant personnel the level of health for each valve. The Valve Health Index allows users to enter information regarding their plant’s processes, including criticality of the valve and financial impact if the valve were to fail, making the index more informative.
The app allows users to prioritise repair and maintenance activities with five different indicators to meet specific needs: Repair Urgency Status, Valve Health Index, Financial Impact, Criticality, and NE107 Alert Status. The app includes explanations, recommendations, and suggested time to take action. This last indicator is totally new to the market and is one of the app’s exclusive features.
“Plants and facilities harnessing all the functionalities of the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application will experience reduced analysis time, faster troubleshooting, and improved prioritisation of maintenance actions,” said Jaime Alvarado Millan, software product manager for flow controls for Emerson’s Final Control business. “The result will be fewer manhours required for repairs and maintenance, increased uptime, and fewer unplanned shutdowns. These and other benefits will increase productivity, lower costs and improve profitability.”
Compact valve position indicator Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson's new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Inline pumps for space-saving applications
Pump manufacturer, KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its latest EtaLine range of inline pumps, including the advanced EtaLine Pro for diverse applications such as HVAC, industrial recirculation, and heating systems.
New pilot-operated relief valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced a pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers.
New technology for hygienic diaphragm valves
An essential component in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages is the diaphragm valve. Until recently the choice was between forged and cast body variants, but this is now being challenged by a new ground-breaking technology.
Streamline your valve selection Festo South Africa
Automation specialist, Festo recognises the value of time in the dynamic world of process automation. To cater for this, we have introduced an innovative online configurator tool to transform the way in which engineers and procurement professionals select and size process valves.
Innovative series of direct-operated valves
Moog has launched two new direct-operated valve series. Each series, with its unique features and capabilities, is designed to boost machine reliability and optimise costs for machine builders.
Selection of two-port valves: an open and shut case SMC Corporation South Africa
Little consideration is generally given to two-port valves because they are often perceived as simple devices that only open and close to control downstream fluid supply. Although this is mechanically true, choosing the optimal two-port valve for your application can make a big difference, saving space, weight and energy consumption.
Ultra-compact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor.