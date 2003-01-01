Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Inovance brings advanced motion control to South Africa

January 2024 Motion Control & Drives


Inovance and its South African distributor, Motion Tronic are launching the Easy Series PLC in this country, bringing its flexible, high-performance motion control solution to customers across South Africa in a wide range of industry sectors.

With the ability to deliver the simplest to the most complex motion control, the advanced EtherCAT-enabled Easy Series can be programmed to meet any requirement.

Motion Tronic director, Bradley Douglas said: “Motion Tronic is pleased to be able to offer its customers the opportunity to cut costs and improve their overall competitiveness with the Easy Series range, which has multiple communication protocols. I am excited about the potential of the Easy Series PLC to transform motion control for businesses in South Africa. The compact footprint of the product, and its suitability for a wide range of applications, makes it an excellent addition to Motion Tronic’s portfolio of Inovance products.


Bradley Douglas, director, Motion Tronic.

“Inovance and Motion Tronic chose to bring the Easy Series PLC to South Africa because it is a high-end product and gives OEMs the ability to solve a wide range of problems. The company’s commitment to research and development is clear in the quality of its products, and the Easy Series PLC is no exception.”

The recent impressive growth in output by South Africa’s manufacturing sector bodes well for production. Figures from StatsSA show that it expanded by 1,2% month-on-month in June 2023, and 5,5% year-on-year. South African manufacturers are seeing activity increase, and many are turning to industrial automation technologies to handle higher output, improve their overall efficiency, and reduce costs. Inovance’s Easy Series PLC is therefore expected to prove popular with Motion Tronic’s customers.

The Easy Series PLC was launched in Europe in November 2022 at the well-known Smart Production Solutions (SPS) exhibition in Nuremburg, Germany. Explaining how the product can help companies in South Africa to meet their production goals, Inovance’s David Bedford Guaus, strategic marketing manager for AC Drives and Servos said: “I am proud to be able to offer the Easy Series PLC to South African customers through our strong and effective partnership with Motion Tronic. Inovance’s advanced Easy Series PLC provides the simplest to the most complex motion control solution through its complete range of products.”


David Bedford Guaus, strategic marketing.

Emphasising how the Easy Series PLC offers flexibility from simple to complex motion control, Guaus pointed out that it features PLCopen compliant axis control and multiple communication protocols such as Modbus RTU, EtherCAT (on the Easy5xx models), optional CANopen (except on the Easy301 model), and Ethernet/IP and Modbus TCP (both available in the Easy320 and Easy523 models). This is provided alongside ST, LD and SFC language support to ensure compatibility with a wide range of existing systems and applications.

“The Easy Series PLC is the next level in PLC motion control, with simulation mode for offline debugging, real-time fieldbus, axis group for linear and circular interpolation, and CAM table functionality. The PLC series also supports function block and function for encapsulation, code reusability and scalability.

Industrial automation giant, Inovance and its South African distributor Motion Tronic, based in Durban, were both founded in 2003. Together they provide South African OEMs with a wide range of world-leading industrial automation technology and services, including installation, commissioning, mechanical and technical support.

For more information contact Motion Tronic, +27 83 641 1487, b.douglas@motiontronic.co.za, www.motiontronic.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 701 1620
Fax: 086 615 0597
Email: sales@motiontronic.co.za
www: www.motiontronic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Motion Tronic


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages
Motion Control & Drives
The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023.

Read more...
Intelligent filling machine lubrication for food and beverage
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
One of the most critical applications determining overall OEE in beverage manufacture is the filling machine itself. Therefore the filling equipment must be accurate, versatile, hygienic and reliable.

Read more...
Bearings prevent failures at can manufacturer
Motion Control & Drives
When the world’s largest beverage can manufacturer was experiencing regular, unexpected production stoppages due to the premature failure of spray-head bearings in its coating machines, the company turned ...

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power. “The new SKF Microlog Analyser that is ...

Read more...
[Sponsored Content] World first planetary gearbox customisation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
When a mining operation in Mpumalanga found that one of its planetary gearboxes on a high-torque conveyor was failing, it called SEW-EURODRIVE for a solution. Leveraging the latest intelligent technology, the solution was a pioneering innovation providing a cost-effective replacement that will ensure reliable performance.

Read more...
Lubricators sustain five years without breakdown
Motion Control & Drives
After a food manufacturing plant suffered frequent breakdowns of its electrical motors, Lubrication Engineers (LE) recommended the use of automated single-point lubricators. Five years later the client ...

Read more...
Wind turbines with smart sensors
Instrotech Motion Control & Drives
The wind’s usable kinetic energy increases with the wind speed. Wind turbines, therefore, use kinetic energy to generate torque and then rotational movement. The rotor, consisting of three rotor blades, ...

Read more...
Robot breaks world record
Motion Control & Drives
An untethered robot invented at the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering and manufactured by OSU spinout company, Agility Robotics, has established a Guinness World Record for the fastest ...

Read more...
Create and recover energy all in one check valve
Motion Tronic Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Industrial automation group Inovance Technology Europe, in partnership with its distributor Motion Tronic, has announced the release of the MD800 – an AC multidrive designed to meet the demands of South ...

Read more...
Tsubaki sealed chains for the harshest environments
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Tsubaki high-performance chains are designed to improve the reliability of many mechanical components exposed to harsh environments.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved