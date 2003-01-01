Inovance brings advanced motion control to South Africa

January 2024 Motion Control & Drives





Inovance and its South African distributor, Motion Tronic are launching the Easy Series PLC in this country, bringing its flexible, high-performance motion control solution to customers across South Africa in a wide range of industry sectors.

With the ability to deliver the simplest to the most complex motion control, the advanced EtherCAT-enabled Easy Series can be programmed to meet any requirement.

Motion Tronic director, Bradley Douglas said: “Motion Tronic is pleased to be able to offer its customers the opportunity to cut costs and improve their overall competitiveness with the Easy Series range, which has multiple communication protocols. I am excited about the potential of the Easy Series PLC to transform motion control for businesses in South Africa. The compact footprint of the product, and its suitability for a wide range of applications, makes it an excellent addition to Motion Tronic’s portfolio of Inovance products.



Bradley Douglas, director, Motion Tronic.

“Inovance and Motion Tronic chose to bring the Easy Series PLC to South Africa because it is a high-end product and gives OEMs the ability to solve a wide range of problems. The company’s commitment to research and development is clear in the quality of its products, and the Easy Series PLC is no exception.”

The recent impressive growth in output by South Africa’s manufacturing sector bodes well for production. Figures from StatsSA show that it expanded by 1,2% month-on-month in June 2023, and 5,5% year-on-year. South African manufacturers are seeing activity increase, and many are turning to industrial automation technologies to handle higher output, improve their overall efficiency, and reduce costs. Inovance’s Easy Series PLC is therefore expected to prove popular with Motion Tronic’s customers.

The Easy Series PLC was launched in Europe in November 2022 at the well-known Smart Production Solutions (SPS) exhibition in Nuremburg, Germany. Explaining how the product can help companies in South Africa to meet their production goals, Inovance’s David Bedford Guaus, strategic marketing manager for AC Drives and Servos said: “I am proud to be able to offer the Easy Series PLC to South African customers through our strong and effective partnership with Motion Tronic. Inovance’s advanced Easy Series PLC provides the simplest to the most complex motion control solution through its complete range of products.”



David Bedford Guaus, strategic marketing.

Emphasising how the Easy Series PLC offers flexibility from simple to complex motion control, Guaus pointed out that it features PLCopen compliant axis control and multiple communication protocols such as Modbus RTU, EtherCAT (on the Easy5xx models), optional CANopen (except on the Easy301 model), and Ethernet/IP and Modbus TCP (both available in the Easy320 and Easy523 models). This is provided alongside ST, LD and SFC language support to ensure compatibility with a wide range of existing systems and applications.

“The Easy Series PLC is the next level in PLC motion control, with simulation mode for offline debugging, real-time fieldbus, axis group for linear and circular interpolation, and CAM table functionality. The PLC series also supports function block and function for encapsulation, code reusability and scalability.

Industrial automation giant, Inovance and its South African distributor Motion Tronic, based in Durban, were both founded in 2003. Together they provide South African OEMs with a wide range of world-leading industrial automation technology and services, including installation, commissioning, mechanical and technical support.

For more information contact Motion Tronic, +27 83 641 1487, b.douglas@motiontronic.co.za, www.motiontronic.co.za

Credit(s)

Motion Tronic





