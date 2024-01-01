Editor's Choice
ACTOM Industry to upgrade drive and control system

May 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

After many years of trying to break into the Ghana gold mining market with its modern mine winder drive and control systems, ACTOM Industry finally achieved a breakthrough late last year when it secured an important contract to upgrade the drive and control system of a man-winder at a gold mine. The mine is one of several gold mining operations in Ghana that are owned and operated by a leading international gold mining company.

“We view this contract as a substantial ground-breaking achievement for us, as we’ve been selected to replace original equipment manufactured and supplied by an OEM not in any way connected with us,” said Janna Kapp, ACTOM Industry’s general manager. “In most of our mine winder drive and control system contracts, we are responsible for the design, assembly, supply, installation and commissioning of each system ordered. In this instance, due to various regulations prevailing in Ghana that render it unworkable to have us participate in any of the onsite work involved, we had to negotiate a project plan with the client. This allowed us to deliver and execute the project without undue risk to either party,” he explained.

He added that the agreed project plan ensures that the required standards and competence for the onsite work are adhered to without the presence of ACTOM Industry’s personnel in Ghana. In terms of the project plan, the client undertakes to procure and supply the labour force required for the installation work.

The contract is due for completion in the first quarter of 2024. It covers the replacement of the aging and outdated Ward-Leonard motor generator set and associated electrical and control systems with ACTOM Industry’s state-of-the-art DC system. This comprises a thyristor converter system, which regulates the DC voltage onto the retained 2635 kW motor.

Other equipment that forms part of the new system includes transformers, switchgear and a safety and control system. “Our system is more efficient, less expensive and less maintenance-intensive than the legacy system it replaces,” said Janna. He concluded: “Now that we have succeeded in winning this important winder upgrade contract in Ghana, we believe we stand a good chance of being awarded further winder drive and control upgrade contracts for some of the other operations there.”

For more information contact Mamiki Matlawa, ACTOM, +27 10 136 0200, [email protected], www.actom.co.za


Tel: +27 11 899 1111
Fax: +27 11 899 1371
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actom.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ACTOM Electrical Machines


