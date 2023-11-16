Reducing the steel carbon footprint

Tata Steel and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production. ABB will bring its global experience in automation, electrification and digitalisation for the mining and metals industries.
Tata Steel is among the top global steel companies, with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum. The company is committed to major sustainability targets including achievement of carbon neutrality by 2045. The two companies will focus on system-level assessments of Tata Steel’s manufacturing plants and production facilities for evaluation and co-development of short- and long-term solutions.
“World Economic Forum figures anticipate the energy transition will require an extra three billion tons of metals over the medium term to reach net-zero emissions globally by 2050,” said Tata group vice president, Vipul Gautam. “Tata Steel expects to increase capacity to 40 million tons by 2030 and this collaboration with our technology partner ABB is a key enabler to achieve that growth in a sustainable manner.”
To ensure sustainable growth,Tata is working on the deployment of key enablers for deep decarbonisation, including the use of more scrap in steelmaking, use of alternate fuels such as natural gas and green hydrogen, use of renewable energy, and deployment of carbon capture and storage/utilisation technologies. The two companies will implement energy reduction and substitution through fully integrated electrification and digital systems such as ABB Ability eMine and e-Mobility solutions, and energy efficient motors.
