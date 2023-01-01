Bearing heater facilitates installation

SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum. This innovative device applies medium frequency technology to heat the bearing, which is mounted with an interference fit onto a shaft, generating a temperature difference of up to 90°C between the bearing and the shaft. This causes the bearing to expand, and it can then be easily removed.
The device is fitted with two power settings, enabling sensitive components to be heated up at a slower pace. It is manufactured from a glass fibre plastic material which is resistant to high temperatures, and results in a low temperature difference between the bearing’s inner and outer rings. This helps to reduce internal tensions generated by excessive thermal expansion of the inner ring compared to the outer ring. The induction plate features a flat shape design that eliminates the need for a support yoke, and allows for a variety of components to be heated on the plate.
The device is lightweight and noise-free for optimum operator comfort. The temperature is regulated on the easy to navigate LED control panel, which also conveniently displays heat readings. The user-friendly SKF TWIM 15 provides a portable, hassle-free, value adding solution for heating bearings and similar components.
Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels, and subsequent profitability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment.
Read more...Modular design multiplies gearbox flexibility SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
By simplifying its configuration of components, SEW-EURODRIVE’s modular design delivers the flexibility required to achieve technically unique innovations with parts that are readily available and cost effective.
Read more...Pushing the limits of polymers igus
Motion Control & Drives
With advancements in polymer technology, the application boundaries for technical plastics have expanded significantly. With the igutex fibre composite technology they can withstand extreme loads in heavy duty applications.
Read more...Automating for efficiency with Maxolution SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Well known for its drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE partners with customers to design and implement automation projects for their plants, factories and warehouses using its powerful Maxolution offering. ...
Read more...High-performance V-belts
Motion Control & Drives
Reduced life of V-belts in the HVAC sector is a major concern to industry. Replacing conventional rubber V-belts used on air handling units (AHUs) with Fenner’s high-performance composite (HPC) V-belts results in higher drive efficiency, greater comfort, reduced downtime, and extended service life.
Read more...Keep your ear to the ground SKF South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The SKF TKST 21 Stethoscope is a high-quality handheld instrument that monitors noise in bearings, machines and components.
Read more...Diving robot cleans up canals Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
Around 70% of the waste in water sinks to the bottom of the ocean or decomposes into micro and nanoplastics, amounting to tens of millions of tons. So the European Horizon Maelstrom research project put together an international research team and developed the Robotic Seabed Cleaning Platform.
Read more...WEG partners with Panaco in the DRC WEG
Motion Control & Drives
The strengthened presence of WEG in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), through its strategic alliance with ts value-added reseller (VAR) Panaco, has proved to be highly successful.