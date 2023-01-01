Bearing heater facilitates installation

October 2023 Motion Control & Drives

SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum. This innovative device applies medium frequency technology to heat the bearing, which is mounted with an interference fit onto a shaft, generating a temperature difference of up to 90°C between the bearing and the shaft. This causes the bearing to expand, and it can then be easily removed.

The device is fitted with two power settings, enabling sensitive components to be heated up at a slower pace. It is manufactured from a glass fibre plastic material which is resistant to high temperatures, and results in a low temperature difference between the bearing’s inner and outer rings. This helps to reduce internal tensions generated by excessive thermal expansion of the inner ring compared to the outer ring. The induction plate features a flat shape design that eliminates the need for a support yoke, and allows for a variety of components to be heated on the plate.

The device is lightweight and noise-free for optimum operator comfort. The temperature is regulated on the easy to navigate LED control panel, which also conveniently displays heat readings. The user-friendly SKF TWIM 15 provides a portable, hassle-free, value adding solution for heating bearings and similar components.

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





