Valmet to deliver valve solutions to Sibanye-Stillwater’s lithium refinery
October 2023
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Valmet will deliver a comprehensive package of critical valves and valve automation solutions to a lithium project run by Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary, Keliber Oy in Kokkola, Finland. Valmet’s full scope delivery to the lithium project also includes the Valmet DNA automation system. The construction of the lithium refinery started in March 2023, and the production ramp-up is planned for the second half of 2025.
“The production of battery chemicals is a new and demanding industry. Our aim is to develop a sustainable operation to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide. We therefore also expect our partners to deliver both the technologically most reliable, environmentally efficient solutions and know our production requirements well. Valmet has strong experience in delivering valve solutions to demanding chemical processes, and a comprehensive product portfolio that matches our production. It is also important to us that original spare parts, as well as maintenance and expert services, are easily and timeously available to us in all stages of production,” says Juha Kerttula, electrical and automation manager of Keliber.
“The selection of optimal valves and actuators specifically for the requirements of each process can contribute to the operational reliability of production, a reduction in water consumption, energy efficiency, and minimised emissions or impurities. With seamless integration between valves and the Valmet DNA automation system, we will be able to identify potential issues in the process very broadly and thus improve reliability in the customer’s process throughout the lifecycle. We are honoured by Keliber’s trust and look forward to our collaboration in this landmark operation,” says Valmet director, Marko Lindeman.
Valmet will supply the Keliber lithium refinery with mission-critical valves and valve automation solutions. The delivery includes Neles ball valves, segment valves, butterfly valves and globe valves for on-off and control applications, as well as Flowrox valve solutions for demanding conditions. The control valves are equipped with Neles ND9000 series valve controllers, which are capable of advanced performance follow-ups and predictive maintenance planning activities.
The Keliber lithium project is an advanced lithium project located in Finland. The project aims to be the first European producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its own mined ore reserves, thus contributing towards the green transition by facilitating the electrification of transportation. The Keliber lithium project is being developed by Keliber Oy, a subsidiary of Sibanye-Stillwater, a multinational mining and metals processing group, together with the Finnish Minerals Group, a state-owned company developing the value chain of lithium-ion batteries in Finland.
For more information contact Valmet Automation, +27 31 539 8640, hugh.heine@valmet.com, www.valmet.com
