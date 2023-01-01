Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Fortify your defences

October 2023 IT in Manufacturing

By Nemanja Krstic, operations manager, managed security services at Galix.

In today’s interconnected world, network security is of paramount importance for businesses. While rapid advancements in technology have empowered organisations, they have also provided new avenues for cyber attackers to exploit vulnerabilities. As remote work becomes more prevalent, the attack surface has expanded, making it crucial for businesses to adopt robust network security best practices to protect their sensitive data and critical systems.

Key network security best practices

When it comes to network security, there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution. Each company has unique components, systems and data that require comprehensive protection. It is essential that an organisation’s IT security strategy is thorough and all-encompassing to address the diverse aspects of network security.

One key trend and best practice in network security is role-based access, which helps protect against unauthorised entry. Implementing access effective management solutions can significantly enhance the security of the network. Identity management is also a crucial aspect of network security, with zero trust networks gaining traction. These networks focus on providing access control and management for authenticated users, enabling organisations to monitor and report on individual activities within the network. However, implementing these solutions and best practices requires time and effort, especially for companies with outdated access architectures.

Intrusion protection and detection solutions are another critical aspect of network security. Organisations with large workforces and extensive data inventories can greatly benefit from these solutions. However not all data requires the same level of protection. Compliance plays a vital role in determining the sensitivity of data and the appropriate security measures to be implemented. Segmentation of networks, especially for core and non-core systems, makes it more challenging for threat actors to move laterally within the network.

Tackling the cyber threat with cyber resilience

The field of network security is constantly evolving to combat new threats, and hackers and intruders constantly adapt their tactics, making it essential for chief information security officers (CISOs) to stay updated with the latest trends and solutions. Proactivity is key, as relying on a single solution or vendor may leave organisations vulnerable to emerging threats. CISOs must choose wisely and explore innovative ideas and methodologies to ensure the natural evolution of network security.

Addressing the evolving cyber threat landscape requires businesses to develop cyber resilience. Organisations must realise that hackers consider cyberattacks as their job, continually devising new methods to breach IT environments. Cybersecurity should therefore not be considered a mere commodity but an integral part of the overall strategy. While firewalls and intrusion protection solutions are essential, they are not sufficient. The human factor is often the weakest link, making it crucial for businesses to train their staff to recognise and respond to social engineering and phishing attempts. Creating awareness among employees about the potential consequences of cyberattacks is vital, as the impact can be severe, leading to financial penalties, reputational damage, and even legal repercussions.

Achieving zero trust

Zero trust, though a commendable concept, is complex to implement due to the diverse IT architectures of different companies. While achieving zero trust may be challenging, the concept of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provides a flexible and adaptable approach to network security, and offers a more standardised strategy that can be applied across various infrastructures.

Establishing policies, methodologies and procedures

When establishing policies, methodologies and procedures, organisations should refer to internationally recognised standards such as ISO, CIS, and PCI DSS. Rather than pursuing costly certifications, aligning with these standards allows businesses to adopt best practices relevant to their specific needs. Implementing security templates may not fully cater to an organisation’s requirements, which is why the alignment approach is more effective and efficient.

The role of ML, IoT and automation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are becoming increasingly integrated into the field of cybersecurity, enabling the gathering of meaningful data and providing specific threat response capabilities based on behavioural patterns. ML in particular plays a crucial role in security operations centres (SOCs), automating incident response management and operational playbooks.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, businesses must adapt to emerging security trends and challenges, and cannot neglect prioritising network security best practices. By implementing comprehensive security measures, fostering cyber resilience and securely leveraging technologies such as AI, ML and IoT, organisations can enhance their ability to protect against cyber threats.

For more information contact Nemanja Krstić, Galix Group, +27 11 472 7157, nemanjak@galix.com, www.galix.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Classifying data effectively to leverage value
IT in Manufacturing
As the understanding that data insights can drive leadership and innovation gains traction, businesses have become increasingly data focused. While data collection is nothing new, the reality is that many organisations have no idea what data they have, where it is located, and how it can be most effectively leveraged.

Read more...
Responsible and ethical AI process automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
By using machine learning (ML) and complex algorithms to analyse structured and unstructured data, businesses can use the decision-making engine of AI to develop a knowledge base and formulate predictions based on the data.

Read more...
Harnessing generative AI in the enterprise
IT in Manufacturing
AI has certainly been hitting the headlines in 2023. What about in an enterprise environment? How can businesses harness the potential power of this truly transformative technology, and to what end?

Read more...
Enabling machine builders to detect machine issues
Industrial Data Xchange (IDX) IT in Manufacturing
The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms, and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines.

Read more...
Gen AI for business-to-business
IT in Manufacturing
Advancements in applications like Chat GPT have fuelled a surge in interest surrounding Generative Artificial Intelligence. However, while a lot of buzz is being driven in the consumer space, the B2B market remains largely untapped.

Read more...
Monitoring operational performance
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
Emerson has expanded the capabilities of its AgileOps Operations Management software in its newest release. AgileOps version 5 delivers improved functionality across its reporting features, interface and enterprise connectivity to help users deliver value more quickly and easily across their operations.

Read more...
Getting results with process optimisation and AI
Loesche South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Cement is one of the most energy-intensive industries, and a typical cement plant consumes around 100 kWh of energy for each ton of production. LOESCHE’S software solution systems can automatically assess a vertical roller mill’s process parameters and help optimise power consumption, improve maintenance, reduce environmental issues and make the process sustainable.

Read more...
Intelligent battery manufacturing
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Gotion High-tech has selected the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to build an intelligent battery manufacturing platform as part of achieving its digital transformation goals.

Read more...
Mining the future
Iritron IT in Manufacturing
Iritron’s Gerhard Greeff and Neels Van Der Walt, reflect on the trend in the mining sector of smart mining and digitising the entire mining value chain, against a backdrop of new technologies and the availability of an often overwhelming plethora of real-time data made available by networking and the ever-growing number of online systems as a result of connectivity.

Read more...
EPLAN partners with Dassault Systèmes
IT in Manufacturing
EPLAN and Dassaults Systèmes have entered into a technology partnership as part of the EPLAN Partner Network, whereby both parties will be working on expanding the interface between EPLAN and the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved