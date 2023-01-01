New mobile handheld readers

Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces. In addition they offer a very high resolution of 1,2 megapixels. The combination of dual optics and high resolution makes it possible to read both large and very small barcodes with a module size of only 0,1 mm with one device.
Mobile and stationary barcode reading
These high-performance handheld readers can be used both as mobile and stationary units in charging mode. The recorded data is transmitted wirelessly to the charging station via Bluetooth 5, and the Quick Connect code ensures simple connection of the handheld reader to the charging station. From there, the data is automatically transferred to the desktop PC or to smartphones or tablet PCs via the USB interface.
The handheld reader’s charging station capabilities are particularly beneficial during the picking process. As soon as the device is plugged into the charging station, the motion detection mode is automatically activated. Users can then simply hold the packages with the barcodes under the charging station and the handheld reader automatically reads the barcodes through the reading window in the station. To perform the barcode reading at another location, users can remove the device from the charging station and again start mobile reading.
Due to inductive transmission, no mechanical contact is required to charge the OHV210. The handheld reader is simply plugged into the charging station. In addition, the devices in the OHV210 series have replaceable batteries. Their charge status can be conveniently displayed at the touch of a button.
Vision Configurator for convenient formatting of output strings
The Vision Configurator parameterisation software offers a further simplification in practical use. It allows the output string to be adapted to the input of the ERP system simply by drag-and-drop. This eliminates the need for time-consuming and costly adjustments on the ERP side. Larger adjustments can be made by additional programming of the handheld readers with JavaScript. In addition, the OHV210 series devices provide user feedback in the form of vibration, LED or acoustic signals. This makes them not only user friendly, but also versatile for indoor and outdoor use due to the IP65 degree of protection.
Optimising automated seed production Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck’s compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.
Read more...The argument for remote tank monitoring Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...Short-range wireless review
Industrial Wireless
Over the last 25 years, short-range wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near-field communication (NFC) have revolutionised the world in which we live, enabling an enormous connected device ecosystem that is projected to reach an installed base of 48 billion devices in 2023.
Read more...Ultrasonic sensors with built-in CAN interface Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.
Read more...The argument for remote tank monitoring Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...Mobile workers 4.0 Pepperl+Fuchs
IS & Ex
Intrinsically safe smart devices enable lone mobile workers to work seamlessly throughout the plant with the help of digital support. The significant increase in production efficiency and reliability is noticeable.
Read more...Water monitoring for rhino conservation Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
To rescue, rehabilitate and protect rhino populations, highly specialised conservation programmes have been set up in some of the biggest national parks in southern Africa. All need to manage the continuous supply of clean, filtered water and process waste water to run efficiently.
Read more...Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround Pepperl+Fuchs
Editor's Choice
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. The first element of the periodic table is a key factor in decarbonising transport and industry - provided the gas is produced without CO2 emissions.