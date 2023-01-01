Editor's Choice
New mobile handheld readers

October 2023 Industrial Wireless

Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces. In addition they offer a very high resolution of 1,2 megapixels. The combination of dual optics and high resolution makes it possible to read both large and very small barcodes with a module size of only 0,1 mm with one device.

Mobile and stationary barcode reading

These high-performance handheld readers can be used both as mobile and stationary units in charging mode. The recorded data is transmitted wirelessly to the charging station via Bluetooth 5, and the Quick Connect code ensures simple connection of the handheld reader to the charging station. From there, the data is automatically transferred to the desktop PC or to smartphones or tablet PCs via the USB interface.

The handheld reader’s charging station capabilities are particularly beneficial during the picking process. As soon as the device is plugged into the charging station, the motion detection mode is automatically activated. Users can then simply hold the packages with the barcodes under the charging station and the handheld reader automatically reads the barcodes through the reading window in the station. To perform the barcode reading at another location, users can remove the device from the charging station and again start mobile reading.

Due to inductive transmission, no mechanical contact is required to charge the OHV210. The handheld reader is simply plugged into the charging station. In addition, the devices in the OHV210 series have replaceable batteries. Their charge status can be conveniently displayed at the touch of a button.

Vision Configurator for convenient formatting of output strings

The Vision Configurator parameterisation software offers a further simplification in practical use. It allows the output string to be adapted to the input of the ERP system simply by drag-and-drop. This eliminates the need for time-consuming and costly adjustments on the ERP side. Larger adjustments can be made by additional programming of the handheld readers with JavaScript. In addition, the OHV210 series devices provide user feedback in the form of vibration, LED or acoustic signals. This makes them not only user friendly, but also versatile for indoor and outdoor use due to the IP65 degree of protection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


